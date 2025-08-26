G.S. Gill Announces Reinvention With #FollowNoOneMY Campaign

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s longest-standing sports equipment and accessories retailer, G.S. Gill Sports, is set to embark on an exciting new chapter. The company will mark this significant transition with a three-day Merdeka Sports Festival, coinciding with the launch of its new brand direction.

Taking place from 30 August to 1 September 2025 at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters, the festival marks the official launch of #FollowNoOneMY, a new movement that repositions G.S. Gill as more than just a retailer. From heritage to hype, the brand is now evolving into a sports incubator and cultural hub designed to champion Malaysian-made brands, creators, and communities.

“This is not a rebrand, it’s a reinvention. #FollowNoOneMY is a call to disrupt, to back local, and to move with originality. G.S. Gill is here to help the next generation of champions create their own path, not follow someone else’s,” said Simran Kaur, Chief Marketing Officer of G.S. Gill Sports.

Founded by Tan Sri Gurdial Singh Gill in 1946, many Malaysians may recall G.S. Gill Sports sold bicycles and accessories before becoming the licensor of Adidas in 1952. It was that move that turned the institution into a household name and one of Malaysia’s biggest sports retailers.

“We’ve supported generations of athletes and now we want to be the launchpad for the next gen of younger athletes,” Simran added.

“The G.S.Gill Merdeka Sports Festival would not be possible without the support of our incredible brand partners who believe in the power of local sport, movement, and community.

“We are proud to be working alongside a growing list of emerging Malaysian brands and organisations activating across the weekend including Kualesa, Gears4Skills, Proactive Sports Academy, Paper Shoot, KLCC Runners Group, Kita Pelari Malaysia, Rotary Club of Hartamas, Fruit Plus and many more.

“Each of our partners represents a different piece of Malaysia’s sporting future, from grassroots development to global innovation. This festival is as much about building community as it is about showcasing bold, local talent.

“With the launch of #FollowNoOneMY, the brand is entering a new chapter defined by movement, culture, and proudly local energy. Through G.S.Gill Sports incubator, the brand is creating space for local brands to test, grow, and be seen.

“For nearly 80 years, G.S.Gill has represented this movement. But the kind of movement we’re backing now isn’t just physical, it’s cultural,” said Havey Singh, CEO of G.S. Gill Sports.

“We’re creating a platform for bold, unapologetic, driven and passionate talent in Malaysia, people who are building the future of sport, not just playing in it. Follow No One is our way of saying: the next chapter of Malaysian sport starts here”

A festival for all Malaysians

The G.S. Gill Merdeka Sports Festival will feature:

Family-friendly skill challenges & mini competitions

Brand showcases & pop-ups from Malaysian sports brands

Free face painting, balloon giveaways & community games

The public is also invited to participate in the ongoing #FollowNoOneMY UGC Challenge, a content competition celebrating movement in all its forms with over RM 3,000 in prizes up for grabs.

First place: RM1,500 in-store voucher Second place: RM1,000 in-store voucher Third place: RM500 in-store voucher

Deadline: 31 August 2025

How to enter

Tag and follow @gsgillsports and use #FollowNoOneMY on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Festival Details

G.S.Gill Sports, 106 Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur

30 August – 1 September 2025

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily

Free entry. All are welcome.

