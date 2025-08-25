TikTok Shop’s Multi-Million-Ringgit #JomLokalSupport For Malaysian MSMEs Grew Sales Of Homegrown Products By Over 130%

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s trusted e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, championed the ‘Rakyat Disantuni’ spirit ahead of the Merdeka celebrations this year as it marked a milestone of over 130% year-on-year (YoY) sales uplift for homegrown products and local MSMEs due to its multi-million-Ringgit support under the dedicated and always-on #JomLokal initiative.

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz,

emphasised: “TikTok Shop’s #JomLokal initiative is more than just a sales campaign. It represents our collective and unwavering commitment to empower Malaysian small businesses and spotlight Malaysian-made products.

Since launching the initiative in 2023, we have funded millions of Ringgit worth of additional platform exposure, discount vouchers, and marketing resources every year for thousands of #JomLokal businesses to grow sustainably and scale on TikTok Shop. It is encouraging to witness how this initiative has delivered tangible impact for local MSMEs and strengthened the presence of homegrown brands in the digital economy.

These homegrown brands and products can easily be found on TikTok Shop through the #JomLokal icon that is prominently displayed at the top of the homepage on the app. Through TikTok Shop’s unique and inclusive full-funnel Shoppertainment system, #JomLokal businesses are able to seamlessly connect with its nationwide community of shoppers end-to-end form discovery to purchase.

TikTok Shop has committed to intensify its support for #JomLokal during the Merdeka festivities, and in the coming months. All orders on TikTok Shop are also safeguarded by its Free Return and Refund Policies for worry-free and secure online shopping experiences.

Frisha Fazara Binti Ishak, co-manager of Frisha Classic Desserts and Bakery, a local

family-owned business, shared: “My family and I are deeply grateful to TikTok Shop for supporting local MSMEs like us, through #JomLokal. Livestreams and shoppable videos have catapulted our business growth to consistently achieve an average of 5-digit sales every month. Having accumulated over 7,000 followers, we truly believe the power of Shoppertainment can level the playing field for small businesses to be discovered and build a loyal customer base. If even my elderly parents in their 70s can do it, anyone can.”

Aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs, and homegrown brands aiming to turbocharge their business growth can register at TikTok Shop Seller Center and explore the step-by-step tutorials at TikTok Shop Academy.

For more information about TikTok Shop’s #JomLokal initiative, please visit:

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSALqUU6v/

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.