Malton Tops Out River Park In Bangsar South

Malton Berhad (Malton) has achieved another remarkable milestone with its first topping-out ceremony of 2025, marking the structural completion of River Park in Bangsar South.

The GreenRE-certified high-rise residential project has recorded a take-up rate of 80% and is on track for completion by the third quarter (3Q) of 2026. River Park has also recorded 2.5 million safe man-hours with zero Lost Time Injury to date, reflecting Malton’s strong commitment to workplace safety and construction excellence.

Malton’s Executive Director, Datuk Hong, said, “The topping-out of River Park marks a significant milestone for the Group, underscoring our commitment to delivering quality homes on schedule. The encouraging response from purchasers reflects the ongoing demand and popularity due to its strategic location. Located between Old Klang Road and the vibrant Bangsar South enclave, River Park is only minutes away from Mid Valley City and is well-served by public transportation options, offering excellent urban connectivity.”

“River Park prioritises connectivity from the start. We have invested RM25 million to enhance infrastructure by constructing an exclusive road link to the Federal Highway and the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), scheduled for completion together with the development. This direct highway access will make daily travel more convenient for residents. Additionally, the upcoming MRT 3 Circle Line Pantai Permai Station, located about 1km away and within walking distance, will improve citywide connectivity. This is further enhanced by a 300-metre pedestrian walkway linking directly to the Angkasapuri KTM Station. By end of 2026, more than 1,300 families are expected to make River Park their home, bringing renewed vibrancy and opportunities to the Bangsar South area,” added Datuk Hong.

Comprising three residential towers with a total of 1,332 condominium units, River Park has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1 billion. The development offers a mix of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom layouts ranging from 812 to 1,180 sq ft, designed to cater to a range of lifestyles.

As a sustainable high-rise community, River Park has secured a provisional GreenRE Bronze certification for its environmentally friendly features, which include eight electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Additionally, advanced construction technologies such as the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) have been adopted to enhance construction quality and efficiency.

As River Park nears completion, Malton is progressing with its collection of signature developments throughout the Klang Valley and beyond. The upcoming project, Mutiara Lake Puchong, is a planned lakeside condominium located in the vibrant suburb of Puchong. This development will feature a 35-storey residential tower comprising 526 units, which range in size from 1,022 to 1,345 sq ft.

The layouts are designed with families in mind, offering practical solutions and amenities suitable for multi-generational living. With a projected GDV of RM400 million, Mutiara Lake Puchong is set to launch in 3Q 2025. This project is conveniently situated about 1km from the Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station, making it within walking distance with direct access to the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP).

Visit the River Park Sales Gallery to experience the development first-hand, or contact their sales personnel at 1700-82-5300. Further information is available at riverpark.com.my.

