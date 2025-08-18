Young Motorcyclist Wins 1st Car In BJAK 8.8 Mega Giveaways Before Completing Driving Licence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For many 20-year-olds, getting a driving licence marks the first milestone on the road to independence.

Halimie Abdul from Rawang reached that milestone with an unforgettable twist when he won a brand-new BYD Seal electric car before even completing his driving lessons.

“I’m in the midst of completing my driving lessons and never imagined I would own a car so soon,” said Halimie, recalling the moment he learned he was the grand prize winner. “When I heard my name, I froze in disbelief. It was an overwhelming moment of joy that brought me to tears.”

Halimie’s journey to this unexpected win began with a simple action – requesting a free motor insurance quote on BJAK.com.

The BJAK 8.8 Mega Giveaway, held from 15 July to 8 August 2025, offered Malaysians the opportunity to win prizes worth over RM500,000, ranging from smartphones and gadgets to household essentials and the grand prize, a BYD Seal electric car.

Entry was straightforward: request a free insurance quote to be eligible for an entry in the draw.

On the night of the livestream announcement, hosted by Ceddy Ang, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari, Halimie followed the event from his home.

As prize after prize was revealed, he assumed his chance had passed until his phone rang.

The campaign drew over a million entries, yet it was Halimie’s story that resonated most. The BYD Seal, worth over RM180,000, will be his first car.

For now, it will remain parked until he obtains his licence, although he already knows his first drive will be shared with his parents.

The BJAK 8.8 Mega Giveaway attracted over 120,000 entries nationwide, with 2,500 winners receiving FREE BJAK VIP Services – including free unlimited towing and free extended services – while 50 winners took home lucky draw prizes such as TVs, PS5 consoles, gadgets and appliances, lifestyle items, and more.

