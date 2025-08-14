Steven Bartlett, Host Of Global Hit Podcast Diary Of A CEO Announces Debut Malaysian Appearance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, number #1 best-selling author, host of the world’s second largest host-led podcast — ‘The Diary Of A CEO’ and the youngest ever Dragon on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, is bringing the Business and Life Speaking Tour to Malaysia for the first time.

Presented by Curious Asia and partnered with Shopify, the event will take place at Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC) at Nexus Bangsar South in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 21 September 2025, offering attendees powerful insights into enterpreneurship and personal growth.

Event and ticketing information for Kuala Lumpur

Date: Sunday, 21 September 2025

Time: 6pm

Location: Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC), 7, Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Ticket prices: Starting from RM280 (subject to service charge and applicable taxes)

General ticket sales: On sale now

Event information and tickets available at https://forthecurious.asia/steven-bartlett-asia-2025

About the tour

Steven Bartlett’s highly anticipated Asia tour will explore crucial themes including essential principles for success in both business and life. Tailored for ambitious entrepreneurs looking for both practical advice and inspiration to stay the course, professionals and business leaders seeking career advancement, and curious minds eager for actionable insights that make them view the world differently, this event offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from one of today’s most influential voices.

Steven will delve into the complexities of entrepreneurship, revealing the strategies and tactics that have driven his success. With insights drawn from science-backed research, his vast interview archive, and historical case studies, he will provide a tactical roadmap for building and scaling a thriving business. Attendees will leave equipped with transformative insights on:

T ransforming Your Mindset : Overcome self-doubt, take calculated risks, and flourish in uncertainty.

: Overcome self-doubt, take calculated risks, and flourish in uncertainty. Driving Entrepreneurship & Innovation : Navigate the modern business landscape and build scalable, sustainable ventures.

: Navigate the modern business landscape and build scalable, sustainable ventures. Engaging in Authentic Leadership : Cultivate leadership qualities that resonate with your core values.

: Cultivate leadership qualities that resonate with your core values. Achieving Personal Growth & Empowerment: Commit to continuous learning and self-awareness for lasting success.

This not-be-be-missed experience will provide the mindset, tools, and strategies necessary to break through limitations and turn aspirations into tangible achievements as one of Europe’s most visionary entrepreneurs shares invaluable lessons on business, growth, and personal success.

Shopify, the leading global commerce company with a steadfast commitment to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide, is coming on board as the presenting sponsor of this exclusive keynote tour. Supporting the initiative is 360&5, Sweetmag and Wave Commerce, leading Shopify agencies in the region. This significant partnership underscores Shopify’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, regions where Shopify has been consistently expanding its presence and supporting a burgeoning ecosystem of online businesses. As a platform built to “make commerce better for everyone,” Shopify’s mission aligns seamlessly with Steven Bartlett’s focus on inspiring and equipping the next generation of business leaders.

Each show will centre around a keynote speech. For those looking for a more personal experience, VIP packages will be available, offering exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Steven, along with signed posters and merchandise.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.