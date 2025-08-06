Masses Rally in Kuala Lumpur To Demand An End To The Genocide In Gaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Saturday 2 August 2025, people from all walks of life gathered in the heart of Kuala Lumpur to march in protest against the ongoing siege, engineered famine and genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Since October 2023, over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces — including more than 18,000 children. The actual death toll is likely much higher, as thousands remain buried under rubble. In addition, famine is being deliberately imposed on the people of Gaza. The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have reported at least 162 deaths by starvation, including 92 children, as Israel continues to block aid, bomb food convoys, and destroy agricultural infrastructure.

Over 80% of Gaza’s infrastructure — including schools, hospitals, and water systems — has been wiped out.

This is not a war. It is a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing

The goal is clear: to forcibly remove Palestinians from their land and permanently erase their presence. Yet the international community, particularly powerful Western governments, have failed to act. Their inaction — or worse, their complicity — has emboldened Israel to carry out its campaign of destruction with impunity.

Why public protest matters

Public pressure has always been a powerful force in the fight against injustice. From the antiApartheid movement in South Africa to the civil rights marches in the United States, mass mobilisation has historically played a crucial role in shifting public consciousness and political will. Every protest sends a message: We are watching. We will not be silent. It is through collective resistance that oppressive systems begin to crack.

Why boycotts work

Boycotts are a peaceful, nonviolent tool that hits where it matters — economically and politically. The BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement has already pressured major companies and institutions to cut ties with Israel’s apartheid regime. Just as boycotts helped end Apartheid in South Africa, they are now challenging the systems that profit from occupation and genocide.

This march called on the Malaysian government to take stronger action by:

Reviewing and terminating contracts with companies complicit in Israeli war crimes, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Caterpillar, and Boeing. Strengthening national BDS policies and enforcing consumer awareness. Holding firm in international forums and pressuring the UN and OIC to impose sanctions on Israel.

Saturday’s march — organized by a coalition of Malaysian NGOs listed below — was joined by people of all races, religions, and nationalities. United in purpose and in solidarity, they demanded an end to the violence and called on Malaysians to continue raising their voices, taking action, and standing with Palestine until the entire land — from the river to the sea — is free.

We will not be silent. We will not look away. Until justice is done and all of Palestine is free — we will march.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

