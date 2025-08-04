Sunway Lagoon Unveils Malaysia’s First Hybrid Water Coaster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Lagoon has expanded its lineup of iconic attractions with the launch of the Wild Chase Water Coaster, Malaysia’s first hybrid water coaster that fuses the heart-racing excitement of a roller coaster with the splashing fun of a water slide.

Located within Sunway Lost Lagoon, one of Sunway Lagoon’s seven unique experiences, the Wild Chase Water Coaster is set to redefine family-friendly thrills. Guests will speed through over 280 metres of winding track, navigating high-banked curves, sudden drops, and exhilarating water sprays, all set against a lush, tropical backdrop. The ride is now open daily from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. (Closed every Tuesday, except during Malaysian school and public holidays).

Developed with an investment of RM30 million, the Wild Chase Water Coaster underscores Sunway Lagoon’s commitment to delivering world-class attractions that combine innovation, entertainment, and safety.

From left: Mr. Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari, Senior General Manager, Operations of Sunway Theme Parks; Ms. Chua Yee Ling, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Selangor; YB Dato’ Ng Suee Lim, Executive Councillor for Local Government, Tourism, and New Village Development; Mr. Mohd Nizam bin Teh Kamaruddin, Senior Assistant Director of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health; and Professor Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks at the official launch of Malaysia’s first hybrid water coaster — the Wild Chase Water Coaster at Sunway Lost Lagoon, Sunway Lagoon.

The launch was officiated by YB Dato’ Ng Suee Lim, Executive Councillor for Local Government, Tourism and New Village Development, together with Ms. Chua Yee Ling, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tourism Selangor and Mr. Mohd Nizam bin Teh Kamaruddin, Senior Assistant Director of Occupational Safety and Health Department. They were joined by members of the media, invited guests, and the Sunway Theme Parks management team. The celebration came to life with vibrant performances, a marching band parade, cheerleading displays, and a ceremonial

countdown. The VIPs then officially launched the Wild Chase Water Coaster with a symbolic button press, setting the ride into motion and marking the start of an exciting new chapter for Sunway Lagoon.

“At Sunway Lagoon, we are committed to continuously elevating guest experiences through innovation and world-class attractions. The Wild Chase Water Coaster is a testament to this vision, offering coaster-style thrills with splashing fun the whole family can enjoy,” said Calvin Ho, Executive Director of Sunway Theme Parks.

YB Dato’ Ng Suee Lim flags off the first ride of the Wild Chase Water Coaster, marking the official opening of the attraction to the public.

Echoing this, YB Dato’ Ng Suee Lim, Executive Councillor for Local Government, Tourism and New Village Development, emphasised the importance of ride safety and regulatory compliance.

“As we continue to promote tourism and develop vibrant attractions like the Wild Chase Water Coaster, safety and immersive guest experience remains a top priority. We commend Sunway Lagoon for its proactive collaboration with the relevant safety and health authorities to ensure the Wild Chase Water Coaster meets stringent safety standards. Attractions like this not only boost international tourism but also set a benchmark for safe, family-friendly entertainment in Malaysia,” he said.

The Wild Chase Coaster at Sunway Lost Lagoon is now officially open, offering guests a one-of-a-kind blend of coaster thrills and splashing fun in a lush tropical setting.

With the launch of the Wild Chase Water Coaster, Sunway Lagoon continues to expand its offerings as Malaysia’s premier multi-park destination, where guests can enjoy a diverse mix of thrilling rides, wildlife encounters, world class attractions, and splash filled adventures all in one location.

