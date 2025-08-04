MARIGOLD Launches HL Advance SuperMilk To Combat Age-Related Muscle Loss

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MARIGOLD HL Milk today officially announced the launch of HL Advance, a new high-protein, vitamin D-fortified milk designed to help Malaysians maintain muscle strength and mobility as they age. Specially developed to support adults aged 35 and above — including the sandwich generation and senior citizens — HL Advance is part of a broader initiative to raise awareness around sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength and function.

To strengthen the campaign’s credibility and impact, MARIGOLD HL has partnered with Prof. Datin Dr. Lydia Abdul Latif, Consultant Rehabilitation Physician at ReGen

Rehabilitation Hospital and Syaza Lyana, a certified nutritionist, to share expert

perspectives on the importance of early muscle health intervention.

Sarcopenia can begin as early as your 30s or 40s, with muscle mass naturally declining by 2% to 5% every decade after the age of 30. Yet in Malaysia, awareness remains low. Many people dismiss early signs like slower walking, difficulty climbing stairs, or feeling unusually tired as just part of “getting older”, when in fact, these may be early symptoms of muscle decline. Recognising and addressing sarcopenia early is key to preserving long-term strength and independence.

“Age-related muscle loss is a silent threat — one that too often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. That’s why we created HL Advance: to give Malaysians a simple, effective way to protect their strength and independence as they grow older. HL Advance is a meaningful evolution and complementary addition to the HL Milk range, offering even more targeted support for those who need it,” said Poh Eng Lip, General Manager of Malaysia Milk Sdn. Bhd. — the company behind MARIGOLD products.

Yap Jay Queen, Head of Marketing at Cotra Enterprises, the marketing division under Malaysia Milk Sdn. Bhd., highlighted the product’s role in supporting active, independent ageing. “Malaysians are living longer, and they want to stay active and independent — that’s where HL Advance comes in. It’s not just about lifespan, but healthspan: the quality of life we enjoy as we age. HL Advance isn’t just nutrition; it’s about empowering people to age stronger,” she said.

With 56% more protein than ordinary dairy milk, HL Advance is tailored for those who need more support — whether they’re in their 40s, 60s, or on the road to recovery. It also contains added vitamin D and calcium, offering a nutritional boost for individuals at higher risk of muscle loss. Just two servings a day provide 25g of protein, making it a simple yet powerful addition to any diet. For general muscle and bone maintenance, regular MARIGOLD HL Milk remains a trusted choice, delivering 20g of protein per day from two servings.

To further amplify its mission against sarcopenia, MARIGOLD HL is running a

nationwide roadshow featuring interactive stations, experiential activities, and a

nutritionist booth at selected major locations. These engagements offer personalised guidance and are designed to help individuals better understand their muscle health and take proactive steps toward prevention.

Awareness is the first step and our goal is to make that easier for every Malaysian,”

said Emily Chew, Brand Manager for MARIGOLD HL Milk. “From our fortified milk to our new AI-powered microsite, we’re focused on making muscle health easy to understand and act on — starting with small steps in everyday routines.”

Developed with guidance from ReGen Rehabilitation Hospital and powered by AI

technology, the predictive microsite offers a free and simple screening experience

based on lifestyle habits and muscle health indicators. The site is currently in its final testing phase and will be made freely accessible to all Malaysians soon.

“Sarcopenia doesn’t happen overnight and neither does prevention. That’s why it’s

important to start early and stay consistent. Whether you’re in your 30s or 60s, small, informed choices today — like adding HL Advance to your diet — can shape a stronger tomorrow. HL Advance isn’t just another milk; it’s a long-term nutritional investment in your strength and independence,” Poh concluded.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.