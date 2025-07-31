Firefly to Move Jet Operations From Subang Airport To KLIA Effective 19 August 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced the relocation of its regional

airline Firefly’s jet operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1, effective 19 August 2025. The airline will continue to operate its turboprop services from SZB, ensuring ongoing connectivity to key regional destinations.

This strategic move is part of MAG’s long-term network optimisation plan to enhance operational efficiency and ensure sustainable operations for Firefly’s jet services. Relocating to KUL allows greater scalability for jet operations to operate and reflects MAG’s intent to strengthen network connectivity across the Group.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG, said, “The move to KUL allows Firefly to scale its jet operations more efficiently, improve passenger connectivity and better leverage MAG’s shared capabilities in engineering, ground handling and catering. SZB will continue to play an important role in Firefly’s network through its turboprop operations, which provide essential connectivity across key domestic and regional routes. This decision reinforces our commitment to strengthening KUL as the main aviation hub, while continuing to offer accessible air travel options across the country.”

Firefly will commence the jet services from KUL beginning 19 August 2025 with its first flight to Tawau (TWU), followed by a phased rollout to key domestic and regional destinations. Flights to Kuching (KCH) and Kota Kinabalu (BKI) will commence on 21 August; Singapore (SIN) on 22 August; Johor Bahru (JHB) on 23 August; Kota Bharu (KBR) and Terengganu (TGG) on 30 August; and Sibu (SBW) on 3 September. The airline will also increase its existing services from KUL to PEN from two (2) times weekly to six (6) times weekly beginning 23 August 2025, before increasing to 10 times weekly in November 2025.

The routes will be operated by Firefly’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, designed for both comfort and convenience. Travellers can enjoy complimentary 10kg checked baggage, a 7kg carry-on allowance, and in-flight refreshments – all included as part of the Firefly experience. In celebration of this milestone, Firefly is offering exclusive all-in, one-way promotional fares, with tickets now open for booking and fares starting from just RM58.

Passengers affected by the transition will be contacted directly, with options for alternative travel arrangements or full refunds provided in line with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016.

For more information and to book your flights, visit the official Firefly website at

https://fireflyz.com.my.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.