Malaysia’s Pioneer Coffee Festival Returns to KL — Pesta Kopi Brews Up Its 8th Edition At Semua House

Coffee lovers, mark your calendars. Pesta Kopi, Malaysia’s pioneering coffee festival, returns to Kuala Lumpur for its 8th edition — and its 3rd time in the capital city. Happening on 8–10 August 2025, this year’s celebration lands in the heart of the city at Semua House, a revitalised creative and retail hub known for spotlighting homegrown brands and cultural experiences.

Whether you’re a seasoned home brewer, café hopper, or just love a good flat white, this year’s festival promises a weekend of discoveries, flavours, and coffee-fuelled fun.

Expect a dynamic mix of over 50 coffee brands from Malaysia, Indonesia, and beyond — featuring passionate roasters, specialty importers, and rising names from the region’s buzzing café scene. Among this year’s participants are local favourites like Whatever Works and 103 Coffee, alongside five top Indonesian coffee brands flying in specially for the weekend. From single-origin beans to limited-edition blends, this is where Malaysia’s coffee culture comes to life.

Festival Highlights:

A curated selection of beans from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa and more.

A showcase of coffee gear — from entry-level setups to pro-grade machines.

Pastries, desserts, and café-style bites for the perfect pairing.

And beyond the brew, there’s a full weekend of exciting activities:

The crowd-favourites Latte Art Throwdown & Sweetlab – A Lab For Liquid Rebels mixologist competition (both presented by Lesweet) — a high-energy showdown featuring Malaysia’s most creative baristas.

Beginner-friendly, hands-on classes such as Latte Art Workshop and Know Your Roasters Workshop led by experts – perfect for beginners, home brewers, and anyone eager to elevate their coffee skills with creativity!

The Cup Doodling Competition by Coffex — open to all ages with prizes including RM1,000 cash prizes and 3-month coffee supply and exclusive brewing tools up for grabs!

Karta and Tos Tos Tortilla Chips in partnership with Projek 59 and Box KL presents Rise ‘N Grind, a Sunday morning run with KL’s foremost running crews, with post-run refreshments, DJ sessions and a lucky draw to liven up your Sunday morning!

Karta’s “Tropical Thunder Coconut Mix Challenge”, where aspiring and seasoned mixologists get to push their creativity limits to craft the most unique coffee-infused beverages with Karta’s coconut water.

“Snack Like a Rockstar!” competition by Tos Tos Tortilla Chips – where the loudest bite wins! Winners get to bring home exciting prizes of up to RM500 cash and goodie bags.

Music lovers, take note: a curated lineup of DJ sets from DJ collective Beats and Brew will be soundtracking the weekend, bringing laid-back grooves and upbeat energy to the festival atmosphere.

Plus, don’t miss the Hitz FM A Chill on Saturday from 11am to 1pm — featuring

Hitz DJs live on deck for a mid-morning session of chill vibes and great coffee.

So if you live for a great cup, love café culture, or just want to soak in a community that’s all about good vibes and great coffee — Pesta Kopi KL 2025 is the place to be.

8–10 August 2025 | Semua House | Free Entry

Find out more about the Pesta Kopi KL via their Instagram Page: @pestakopi @semuahousekl.

