Batik Air To Launch Direct Flights Between Kuala Lumpur And Palembang

Batik Air is excited to announce the upcoming launch of direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Palembang, marking another milestone in the airline’s continued expansion across Indonesia.

Scheduled to commence on 12 September 2025, the new service will further strengthen air connectivity between Malaysia and Indonesia, while enhancing Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s role as a key gateway for Umrah and international travel.

This new route brings Palembang, the South Sumatra’s capital and one of Indonesia’s most historically significant cities into Batik Air’s growing network, which already includes Jakarta, Bali, Batam, Surabaya, Medan, Lombok and Pekanbaru. The Kuala Lumpur–Palembang service will be operated with Batik Air B737-800 aircraft, offering both Economy and Business Class cabins.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said Indonesia continues to be one of the strongest markets, and the airline is pleased to bring Palembang into its expanding network.

“This new route reflects our ongoing efforts to connect more cities across the archipelago directly to Kuala Lumpur, offering travellers greater flexibility, convenience, and access to global destinations. Kuala Lumpur International Airport is developing into a leading hub for Umrah and international travel, and we’re proud to support this growth by adding more strategic gateways

like Palembang to our network,” he added.

Palembang is among the oldest cities in Southeast Asia, with a rich heritage tracing back to the Srivijaya Empire. Set along the iconic Musi River, the city is renowned for its historic Ampera Bridge, charming floating markets, traditional songket weaving, and culinary specialities such as pempek, a beloved South Sumatran fishcake. While steeped in cultural heritage, Palembang is also an emerging industrial and economic centre, making it a dual-purpose destination for both

leisure and business travellers.

For Malaysian and international passengers flying through KLIA, the new route offers an exciting opportunity to explore a lesser-known Indonesian gem. Meanwhile, travellers from Palembang and surrounding areas now have a convenient and comfortable option to reach Kuala Lumpur and beyond.

With KLIA already serving as Batik Air’s primary Umrah hub, this route adds a valuable connection for Indonesian Muslims embarking on pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia. In 2024, Batik Air carried over 120,000 Umrah-bound passengers including from across Indonesia, a number expected to increase further with new direct services like this.

With each new route, Batik Air continues to bridge communities, cultures, and countries, bringing Southeast Asia closer together and elevating Kuala Lumpur’s standing as a key regional aviation hub.

