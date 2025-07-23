Work Smart, Travel Light: The vivo X Fold5 Is Almost Here

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

vivo Malaysia is proud to unveil a new chapter in mobile innovation with the upcoming launch of the vivo X Fold5, a foldable flagship that redefines productivity, style, and power. Built for those who demand more from their devices, the vivo X Fold5 is set to raise the bar with ultra-smooth folding mechanics, immersive dual displays, and powerhouse performance packed into a sleek design.

Thin Yet Powerful

Get ready to carry less weight, but do more. The vivo X Fold5 combines advanced engineering with an ultra-light, pocket-friendly body allowing users to open and close the phone smoothly thanks to its reliable aerospace-grade hinge. Designed to be easy to hold and carry without compromising on performance, this foldable balances everyday convenience with flagship capabilities. Striking the ideal balance between slim design and solid durability, you can unfold productivity anytime, anywhere.

The vivo X Fold5 pairs its slim profile with a sleek, modern finish that feels as good as it looks. It is available in two premium colours, Titanium Gray and Feather White. Open it up to reveal bright, vivid displays designed to shine even under Malaysia’s bright sun. Whether folded or unfolded, it looks sharp from every angle and fits right in with your day from boardrooms to coffee shops and everywhere in between.

Smarter Productivity with AI at the Core

Aside from good looks, the vivo X Fold5 is designed to make your day flow better. Smart AI tools like Origin Workbench, DocMaster, and Smart Call Assistant to help you switch between work and play without missing a beat.

Expect seamless multitasking that lets you run multiple apps at once, smart document editing that turns notes into polished files on the spot, and real-time transcriptions that capture calls and meetings as they happen. Whether you’re on the move, between flights, or working from your favourite café, the vivo X Fold5 keeps you productive and organised with no extra devices or effort needed.

Follow vivo on their official Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates on the vivo X Fold5.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.