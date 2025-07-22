Conlay Signature Suites By E&O Offers Move-In Ready Luxury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Eastern & Oriental Berhad (E&O), in partnership with Japan’s leading real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Group, has officially launched Conlay Signature Suites, the second and final phase of its landmark Conlay development.

Comprising the upper deck residences of its landmark luxury development, Conlay by E&O, the launch marks a key milestone towards the project’s completion and reflects E&O’s ongoing commitment to redefine urban luxury living in Kuala Lumpur’s most coveted district.

Developed on 1.44 acres of freehold land, the project comprises two phases, with the initial phase titled Conlay Residences and the higher second phase, Conlay Signature Suites.

Positioned across the uppermost floors of the 51-storey tower, the Conlay Signature Suites offer discerning buyers a refined collection of 194 residences, with built-ups ranging from 635 to 3,617 square feet, in 1-bedroom to 3+1-bedroom penthouse configurations.

Priced between RM1.52 million to RM12 million, each unit is designed to take full advantage of unobstructed city views and golf course views, and is fitted with premium finishes, exclusive fittings, and spacious layouts suited for modern cosmopolitan living. Under a build-and-sell concept, the Conlay Signature Suites are delivered fully furnished and in move-in condition to ensure a seamless ownership experience.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of E&O Berhad Kok Tuck Cheong said “The Conlay Signature Suites represent the culmination of our vision for the project, an elevated lifestyle offering, in every sense of the word. This launch affirms our belief that there is still strong appetite in the market for well-located, thoughtfully-designed homes that offer not just quality, but distinction”.

Kok Tuck Cheong, Managing Director of E&O Berhad.

Crafted by the interntionally acclaimed Kerry Hill architects, in partnership with award winning GDP Architects and with landscape design by Seksan Design, Conlay by E&O has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM968 million and combines timeless resort-inspired design with urban sophistication.

Kamil Merican, CEO and founder of GDP Architects, when reflecting on what makes this project special said “You must understand, Kerry Hill was a master of his craft. We’ve had the pleasure of having collaborated with him on several projects leading up to this and it is a shame he couldn’t be around to witness Conlay in all its glory”.

Kamil Merican, CEO and Founder of GDP Architects

“To me, it stands as a testament to the great working relationship between our two offices and our mutual respect as fellow architects,” Kamil said.

Market response to Conlay by E&O has been encouraging. Todate, Conlay Residences has been fully sold, while the newly introduced Signature Suites has already recorded a 40% take-up since its soft launch in May this year. This reflects sustained demand for well-conceived, high-end residences in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre.

Mr Mayasoshi Saito, Managing Director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Malaysia said “We take great pride in joining forces with E&O to bring Conlay to life, a project that exemplifies our shared dedication to delivering sophisticated urban living experiences”.

“This partnership combines Mitsui Fudosan’s global vision with E&O’s strong heritage in hospitality and design, creating a truly iconic address for discerning buyers in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Mayasoshi Saito, Managing Director of Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Malaysia

The Conlay by E&O is supported by an extensive suite of lifestyle and wellness facilities spread across levels 11 and 36, including heated infinity pools, gymnasiums, themed communal spaces, a library, billiard and music rooms, and sky dining. A dedicated lifestyle and F&B level on the 50th floor further elevates the living experience.

Residents will also enjoy 24-hour on-demand concierge services, which includes access to a personal chef for private dinners, housekeeping, food and newspaper delivery, pre-arrival shopping, car hires, and basic unit maintenance services.

Kok added that a premier F&B brand is expected to open on level 50 in the coming months.

To reflect E&O’s commitment to creating developments that are both luxurious and responsible, this project has received provisional GreenRE Gold certification. The project incorporates extensive sustainability measures throughout its design and construction, including energy-effecient fittings, natural ventilation systems, and environmentally certified materials.

Located within easy walking distance from the Conlay MRT station, the development enjoys seamless connectivity measures to Kuala Lumpur’s premier shopping and lifestyle precincts including Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Bintang, and KLCC.

“Every detail of the Signature Suites is inspired by our commitment to hospitality and craftsmanship. We believe the Conlay Signature Suites will appeal to those seeking both legacy and lifestyle,” Kok said.

For more information, please visit https://conlaysignaturesuites.com/

