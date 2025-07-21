Looking For A New Family Hangout? Kidzooona Safari Swings Open At AEON Mall Nilai

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AEON Fantasy Malaysia is proud to announce the grand opening of Kidzooona Safari, an exciting new safari-themed indoor edutainment playground, located on Level 2 of AEON Mall Nilai.

The launch was officiated on Friday, 11 July 2025, marking a significant expansion of the Kidzooona brand into an immersive, experience-rich environment designed especially for young adventurers.

The opening ceremony was a lively affair, with distinguished guests, media representatives, and families in attendance.

The event began at 10 am and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by Datuk Rosly Lana, Vice President of Zoo Negara Malaysia and Hamdan Nordin, Deputy Director of Seremban Public Library.

Remarks delivered by the Managing Director of AEON Fantasy Malaysia, Shimizu Minoru, highlight the brand’s vision to merge play and learning in creative new ways.

Special appearances from local celebrities, social media influencers, and Kidzooona Safari’s official mascot, Wao, also added further excitement to the celebration.

Kidzooona Safari offers a jungle-inspired playground that encourages imagination, physical activity, and cognitive development.

Upon entering, children are transported into a vibrant world guided by Wao of Madagascar, the safari’s friendly mascot and host.

One of the key interactive features is the Wao Talk Zone, where Wao’s avatar appears to engage children in real-time conversations, guided storytelling, and Q&A sessions about animals, nature, and the wonders of the safari world.

Among the main attractions is the Snake Jungle, an exciting net play equipment where children can climb, crawl, and balance their way through a web of ropes like true little adventurers.

The Hippo Trampoline invites energetic jumping and bouncing in a fun, safari-themed environment.

For thrill-seekers, the Waterfall Slide delivers an adrenaline-pumping drop slide experience for both kids and daring adults.

Another highlight is the Lion Zipline, where kids can soar through the air and make a dramatic landing right into the lion’s mouth.

These attractions are complemented by multiple play corners, ball pits, role-play stations, and obstacle courses, catering to children of all ages and stages.

Adding comfort and convenience for families, Oasis Café is now open within Kidzooona Safari.

The in-house café offers a relaxing space where parents can unwind while enjoying a selection of beverages, snacks, and light meals.

With a cosy setup and safari-themed decor, Oasis Café is designed to complete the Kidzooona experience by catering to both fun and family downtime under one roof.

Speaking about the new concept, Shimizu shared that Kidzooona Safari is more than just a playground; it is a place where children can play freely, explore fearlessly, and learn joyfully in a secure and nurturing environment.

Every detail – from the jungle-themed decor to the curated activities – is designed to support healthy development through fun and movement. AEON Fantasy Malaysia Managing Director Shimizu Minoru.

With its vibrant design, rich storytelling elements, and commitment to quality and safety, Kidzooona Safari promises to be a top family destination in the region.

Parents can relax while their children play, knowing the facility upholds AEON Fantasy’s high standards of hygiene, supervision, and customer care.

Kidzooona Safari at AEON Mall Nilai is now ready to welcome explorers from all over Malaysia. Come and be part of a wild new adventure – where learning and laughter come together under one jungle canopy.

