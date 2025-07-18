National Art Gallery Showcases Regional Narrative In Isle To Isle: Reflection of BIMP-EAGA Through Contemporary Art

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), through the National Visual Arts Development Board (LPSVN), inaugurated the exhibition Isle To Isle: A Reflection of BIMP-EAGA Through Contemporary Art, featuring artworks by artists from Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

The exhibition opens to the public from 18 July 2025 until 31 May 2026 at Gallery 3A, National Art Gallery.

The inauguration was officiated by Dato’ Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of MOTAC.

Also in attendance were Amerrudin Ahmad, Director-General of LPSVN, officers from MOTAC and agencies, as well as curators and artists from Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), together with the participating artists and curators from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines at the Opening Ceremony of the Isle To Isle: A Reflection BIMP-EAGA Through Contemporary Art Exhibition.

This exhibition is part of a cultural diplomacy initiative under the MOTAC Strategic Plan 2021–2025, particularly in strengthening strategic partnerships in the tourism and cultural sectors.

It also aligns with the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025, which is based on the principles of Resilience, Inclusivity, Sustainability, and Economic Competitiveness (R.I.S.E). Besides, the exhibition also takes place in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

This exhibition also highlights visual interpretations by artists from all four countries, focusing on themes such as economic activity, social connections, environmental care, knowledge, and the unique local wisdom that defines the eastern ASEAN region.

Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), and Amerrudin Ahmad, Director-General of the National Art Gallery, visiting the exhibition which is open to the public until 31 May 2026 at the National Art Gallery.

This region covers the entire Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam, the Kalimantan corridor in Indonesia from Pontianak to Balikpapan, the Sulawesi and Maluku regions, the Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan, as well as the southern Philippines, including the islands of Mindanao and Palawan.

The Malaysian artists featured in this exhibition are Josrie Haral, Muslim Mattajim, and Dr Mohamad Faizuan Mat.

One of the featured artists presented an overview of the artwork to the distinguished guests during the exhibition tour.

Brunei Darussalam is represented by Umi Zaty Bazillah Zakaria and Asilah Maziyah Dr Mohamad Yussof. From the Philippines, the participating artists are Chester M. Mato, Romy Jones Mata, Leonard B. Ansiong, Brendale Taj Hassan Tadeo, and Alynnah Macla.

Indonesia is represented by Audro Chrustofel Rompas, along with two art collectives, Susur Galur from Pontianak, featuring Muchamad Riduwan, Tito Prastio, and Elfrida Citra Rominggagas, and Muara Suara from Samarinda featuring Robby Ocktavian, Prashasti Wilujeng Putri, and Rio Raharjo.

Regional curators have also played a vital role in shaping the curatorial direction of the exhibition, including Zakaria Omar (Brunei Darussalam), I Wayan Seriyoga Parta and Gusti Hendra Pratama (Indonesia), as well as Al Nezzar B. Ali (Philippines).

Isle To Isle: A Reflection of BIMP-EAGA Through Contemporary Art showcases a variety of artistic expressions, including mixed media, installations, paintings, photography, audio, and videography. A total of 12 artworks are exhibited, including one artwork from the National Visual Art Collection by Malaysian artist Yee I-Lann.

Therefore, the public is invited to experience the diverse artistic narratives of the BIMP- EAGA region, offering an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the similarities and differences within the cultural landscapes of Southeast Asia.

For more information, follow the National Art Gallery’s official social media platforms or visit www.artgallery.gov.my.

