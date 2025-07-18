Malaysian Veterinarians Face Mounting Challenges: Boehringer Ingelheim White Paper Urges Urgent Action To Strengthen The Profession

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian veterinarians are at a critical juncture, grappling with significant operational constraints, a public understanding gap, and widespread issues of stress and burnout. These are among the key findings of the research published in the form of a white paper titled Going Beyond: Charting a Sustainable Future for Veterinary Medicine in Southeast Asia, commissioned by Boehringer Ingelheim, which highlights pressing challenges impacting the veterinary profession across the region. The white paper was recently presented during the 15th Anniversary celebration of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health division in Malaysia.

Industry and academic leaders came together for a panel session on “Charting a Sustainable Future for Veterinary Medicine in Malaysia”, held in conjunction with the 15th Anniversary of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health.

Drawing insights from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, the white paper underscores a widespread crisis of underappreciation, operational strain and burnout, directly impacting the vital role veterinarians play in both animal and public health. Despite their indispensable contributions in companion animal care, livestock management, wildlife conservation and zoonotic disease prevention, their extensive work often remains unrecognised. The white paper points to critical challenges like economic constraints and staff shortages, urging urgent, collaborative solutions across education, public understanding and mental wellbeing support to ensure a sustainable future for the profession.

“The findings from our white paper serve as a crucial call to action for the animal health sector in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. Veterinarians are essential pillars of our society, not only ensuring the health and welfare of our beloved pets and livestock, but also playing a frontline role in public health, food safety and preventing transboundary diseases. The sustainability of the vet industry is paramount to our nation’s wellbeing,” said Dr Kam Kok Yen, Head of Animal Health for Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia (MSI).

To mark its 15th Anniversary in Malaysia, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health division convened an expert panel to discuss “Charting a Sustainable Future for Veterinary Medicine in Malaysia.” This insightful session, featuring key voices from academia and veterinary practice across companion animal and livestock sectors, including Professor Dr Goh Yong Meng, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Universiti Putra Malaysia; Associate Professor Dr Mohd Farhan Hanif Reduan, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan; Dr Tan Check Nam, Managing Director, Vet Partners (M) Sdn Bhd and Dr Wasu Kasimani, Senior General Manager, Chau Yang Farm; as well as Dr Kam Kok Yen representing Boehringer Ingelheim, delved into critical challenges highlighted in the Going Beyond white paper.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Malaysia marked its 15th anniversary with a gathering of key external stakeholders consisting of distributors and customers as well as regional leaders and colleagues celebrating a shared commitment to advancing animal health in Malaysia.

The white paper, informed by a regional survey with 335 veterinarians and veterinary staff across six Southeast Asian countries, and in-depth interviews with veterinarians, reveals that a majority of Malaysian vets face a triple threat. These cover perception of costs, operational strain and workplace wellbeing. The challenges in Malaysia mirror broader regional trends, including high rates of stress (74%) and staff shortages (43%), compounded by a lack of public understanding regarding their vital role.

“Veterinarians are the cornerstone of animal health, playing a critical role in our food security, protecting public health and ensuring the wellbeing of our animals, but they face immense, often unseen pressures. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are deeply committed to supporting the veterinary profession in Malaysia, working collaboratively with all stakeholders to elevate the understanding of their vital role and build a brighter, more sustainable future for animal health in our nation,” Dr Kam added.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s survey of veterinarians and clinic staff in Southeast Asia, in

partnership with TAGR, an independent strategic consultancy, is a testament to its ongoing commitment to supporting the veterinary community.

To learn more about the challenges facing Southeast Asian veterinarians and how we can celebrate, support, and stand beside the veterinarians who go beyond – every single day, visit Whitepaper: Charting a Sustainable Future for Veterinary Medicine in Southeast Asia | Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society.

For more information, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animalhealth.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.