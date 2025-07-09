Toshiba Launches Malaysia’s Biggest-Capacity Refrigerator, Marking a New Milestone For Its 95th Anniversary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd. proudly unveils its latest innovation – the NaturePURE Series 820L Refrigerator, officially certified by the Malaysia Book of Records as the biggest-capacity refrigerator in Malaysia. This landmark launch marks a significant milestone in celebration of Toshiba’s 95th anniversary, honoring nearly a century of leadership in innovation, reliability and customer-focused excellence.

“In 2025, Toshiba continues to chart strong growth by expanding our diversified product portfolio to reflect the evolving needs and values of today’s consumers,” said Mr. Steven Yang, Managing Director of Toshiba Sales & Services Sdn. Bhd. Steven added that Toshiba Malaysia is targeting 25% year-on-year growth compared to 2024, driven by rising consumer demand for technologically advanced and aesthetically refined home appliances.

Steven Yang proudly unveils the latest innovation Toshiba NaturePURE Series 820L refrigerator.

Steven Yang (second from right) launching Malaysia’s Biggest-Capacity Refrigerator officially certified by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Sustained Market Leadership Across Core Categories

As of Q1 2025, Toshiba Malaysia has achieved significant market share across its key home appliance segments:

Refrigerators: 16.7% (Ranked No. 2)

Washing Machines: 13.6% (Ranked No. 2)

Microwave Ovens: 10.5% (Ranked No. 5)

Toshiba’s market share continues to expand steadily across all product categories, driven by rising demand for smart, functional and energy-efficient home solutions. This results reflect the brand’s continued strength in delivering lifestyle-enhancing solutions that resonate with Malaysian households.

In the broader ASEAN region, Toshiba continues to deepen its market footprint, with Thailand maintaining strong performance and Japan, its home market, continuing to lead in brand dominance and customer loyalty.

Expanding Retail Footprint In Malaysia

To enhance accessibility and brand experience, Toshiba opened its first brand store in Kuala Lumpur in 2024 to overwhelming consumer response. This success has led to rapid expansion, with:

14 brand stores currently operating worldwide.

A goal of opening 1 flagship store and establishing 50 Shop-in Shop (SIS) outlets by the end of 2025.

NaturePURE 820L: Redefining Refrigeration At Scale

Toshiba NaturePURE Series 820L Refrigerator officially certified by the Malaysia Book of Records as the biggest-capacity refrigerator in Malaysia.

The NaturePURE 820L Refrigerator is ASEAN’s first four-door, side-by-side refrigerator with a capacity exceeding 820 litres. Designed for multi-generational households, the appliance offers expansive and compartmentalized storage – ideal for organizing everything from baby food and fresh produce to skincare items and frozen essentials.

Powered by High-Capacity Technology, the NaturePURE features super-thin insulation and component miniaturization to maximize internal storage without increasing external size.

Key features include:

PureAIR Sterilization System: Eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and 99% of odors through hourly active purification—ideal for families with infants or health-sensitive needs.

PureAIR Turbo Mode: Purifies 3× faster than standard mode—perfect for traditional or strong-smelling dishes.

Pure ICE 3-Level System: Delivers hygienic, odorless ice with FDA-certified water systems and integrated sterilization.

Magic 2 Sizes Ice Maker: Industry-first dual-mode ice maker producing cubed and half- cubed ice, up to 2kg in 95 minutes.

Superior Cooling with R290 Refrigerant: Offers 30% faster cooling while using eco-friendly refrigerants for reduced environmental impact.

Looking Ahead: Japandi-Inspired Product Expansion

Toshiba’s innovation roadmap includes the continued rollout of its signature “Japandi” Series – a harmonious fusion of Japanese craftsmanship and Scandinavian design sensibilities. Following the debut of the first Japandi refrigerator in 2024, Toshiba will expand the concept to include dishwashers, water purifiers, and other home appliances—bringing seamless design and intuitive functionality into modern Malaysian homes.

