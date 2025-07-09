MG Motor Malaysia Launches New Cyberster RWD Variant: The World’s First EV Eoadster With Scissor Doors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MG Motor Malaysia proudly introduces a new variant of its all-electric sports car, the MG Cyberster RWD now available from RM299,900. This bold new offering brings Malaysians a more accessible way to own the world’s first electric roadster featuring electric scissor doors and a head-turning design.

Powered by a fully electric powertrain delivering 340 PS and 475 Nm of torque, the

rear-wheel drive MG Cyberster accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds. Its 77kWh battery provides a 508km driving range and supports fast DC charging from 10 – 80% in only 38 minutes. The car is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels and Brembo brake calipers, delivering confidence and control to match its performance.

Both the MG Cyberster RWD and 4WD variants feature a sleek low-slung silhouette

with a Kammback tail design, arrow-shaped LED tail lamps, and a racing-inspired

cabin trimmed in leather with Alcantara inserts and enhanced lumbar support. Inside, drivers are greeted by a tri-wraparound screen setup consisting of a 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual 7-inch auxiliary screens, and a 7-inch infotainment

touchscreen.

Engineered from the ground up as an EV, the Cyberster features an ultra-thin

horizontal battery layout that maximises cabin space while keeping the centre of

gravity low for precise handling. An advanced battery technology system minimises

battery cell expansion, enhancing safety and extending long-term battery health.

Available in four standout exterior colours Dynamic Red, Camden Grey, Inca Yellow,

and English White, the MG Cyberster pairs black and red interiors with Dynamic Red and Camden Grey, while Inca Yellow and English White come with grey interiors. A red soft top is available as an upgrade for RM2,000 above the standard black.

“The MG Cyberster shows how far electric vehicles have come – it delivers style,

power, and innovation without compromise. With the new RWD variant, we are

giving more Malaysians the opportunity to own a true electric roadster that blends

our motorsport heritage with future-forward EV technology,” said Emory QiFeng,

Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

Comprehensive MG Cyberster Warranty Package and Buyers’ Package

7-year or 150,000km Mileage Vehicle Warranty

8-year or 180,000km Mileage High-Voltage Battery Pack

8-year or 160,000km Mileage Drive Motor and Motor Control Unit

1-year Unlimited Charging with JomCharge and Auto Charge Function

Complimentary 7kW Wallbox Charger 1

The All-New MG Cyberster Price Announcement

The MSRP price (before registration fees, without insurance) for the all-new MG

Cyberster are:

MG Cyberster RWD is RM299,900

MG Cyberster 4WD is RM319,900

Don’t Miss the MG Cyberster RWD at 1 Utama Shopping Centre

Customers and fans can get a first-hand look at the all-new MG Cyberster RWD at

the MG Motor Malaysia “Dare to Love” Roadshow happening at 1 Utama Shopping

Centre (Old Wing), Ground Floor Centre Court, from 9 to 13 July 2025 from 10am to

10pm.

Customers who place a booking on the MG Cyberster during the roadshow will

receive a one-year unlimited charging package with JomCharge featuring AutoCharge functionality, a Complimentary 7kW Wallbox AC Charger 2 , and an

exclusive limited-edition MG Cyberster Diecast Model 3 .

MG will also be showcasing its full lineup including the MG5, MG4, MG HS. Test

drives will be available for the MG5, MG4, MG HS, and MGS5 EV.

During the event, the MGS5 EV will be available from as low as RM109,900 for the

49kWh MGS5 EV COM, RM119,900 for the 62kWh MGS5 EV COM Long Range

and RM129,900 for the 62kWh MGS5 EV LUX Long Range all reflecting the

RM6,000 exclusive launch savings.

Additionally, visitors can enjoy a RM7,000 rebate on the MG5 or opt for flexible

ownership plans for the MG4 with monthly instalments starting from just RM974.

