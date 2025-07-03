TikTok Shop Mall Launches 30-Day Free Returns For Authentic Branded Products

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s trusted e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, has further fortified its customer experience and safeguards by extending its Free Returns period from 15 days to 30 days, exclusively for authentic branded products bought on TikTok Shop Mall.

“Consumer confidence is the bedrock of a vibrant and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem, and we remain committed to elevating the online shopping experience for our community. This enhanced 30-Day Free Returns policy for TikTok Shop Mall will provide greater assurance for shoppers, while propelling the growth of brands and affiliate creators,” said Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Director of Strategic Partnerships, TikTok Shop Malaysia.

“Our studies indicate that peace of mind correlates to stronger purchasing behaviours for over 80% of shoppers. By leveraging TikTok Shop Mall’s 30-Day Free Returns proposition and strict 100% Authenticity Guarantee, participating brands and homegrown MSMEs will gain a distinct advantage in building credibility, accelerating sales conversion, and cultivating repeat purchases,” she emphasised.

The 30-Day Free Returns policy on TikTok Shop Mall is designed to facilitate fair after-sales experiences for both shoppers and sellers. It protects sellers from fraudulent behaviours by enabling them to reject return requests if the condition of the returned product is unsatisfactory. Meanwhile, TikTok Shop bears the shipping fee of ‘No Longer Needed’ returns, offering greater assurance to shoppers without burdening sellers.

Since its implementation in early June 2025, Malaysians can enjoy the enhanced 30-Day Free Returns when shopping from the thousands of local and international branded products on TikTok Shop Mall, including those from CLEF Beauty, Dododots, Christy Ng, BONIA, ELGINI, Lancôme, Pensonic, PUMA, Johnson’s Baby, OGAWA, and more.

Shoppers can easily identify TikTok Shop Mall brands by the official ‘Mall’ badge prominently displayed next to product titles. All orders for products with the ‘Mall’ badge are protected under the 30-Day Free Returns policy. Upon delivery fulfilment, shoppers have 30 days to initiate return requests through the in-app Orders Page.

Brands interested in learning about TikTok Shop Mall may visit TikTok Shop Academy for more information.

