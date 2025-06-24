Taylor’s Education Group Scales Climate Commitment Across 10 Schools & Campuses Across Southeast Asia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Taylor’s Education Group (TEG) signalled its growing commitment to sustainability and climate action with coordinated, cross-border effort to embed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its seven campuses in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

At the recent Taylor’s Environmental, Social and Governance (Taylor’s ESG) Festival themed “Embedding Impact: From Action to Culture” held at Taylor’s Lakeside Campus, the group announces its latest efforts to institutionalise ESG across operations, education and campus life.

According to UNESCO’s 2024 report, Education and Climate Change: Learning to Act for People and Planet, while education plays a crucial role in advancing sustainable development and preparing future professionals, it remains largely absent from national climate and development strategies.

At the same time, climate change is increasingly disrupting education itself. The same report highlights that over the past two decades, 75% of major climate-related disasters in low- and middle-income countries have resulted in school closures.

Closer to home, Malaysia has experienced this firsthand. In recent years, floods, haze, and extreme heat have forced the temporary closure of schools—disrupting learning and underscoring the urgent need for climate-resilient education systems. These challenges underline the urgent need to embed sustainability into education—not only in what is taught, but also in how institutions are designed and run.

Spanning three higher education institutions and six international schools across Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, TEG’s ESG strategy is anchored on three key pillars: delivering measurable impact, creating sustainable learning environments and campuses, and embedding ESG principles into everyday operations.

“At Taylor’s, we see sustainability as a core responsibility of a future-ready institution. Our efforts are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13 on climate action. By embedding ESG into our campuses and daily operations, we are well positioned to strengthen our resilience to climate-related risks, contributing to the global net-zero movement, and nurturing a culture of sustainability in our students, staff, and leadership. This is about creating lasting impact – not just through policy, but through mindset and behaviour,” said Dato Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group.

The first key focus of TEG’s ESG strategy is the deployment of a centralised impact measurement dashboard, designed to track carbon emissions and sustainability performance across all its institutions in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

This system positions every TEG campus to take ownership of their sustainability journey—using data to guide sustainable choices, track progress, and accelerate towards a regenerative tomorrow. It also ensures transparent reporting towards the Group’s net-zero goals—building trust with stakeholders and aligning with global frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and international climate standards. At the same time, it enriches teaching and learning by transforming campus data into living-lab opportunities for student research and innovation.

The second key pillar of TEG’s ESG strategy focuses on transforming campuses and schools into living examples of sustainability—where every classroom, commute, and kilowatt consumed reflects a strong commitment to a low-carbon future.

This strategy aligns with the global principles of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) championed by UNESCO, embedding sustainability deeply into the culture and mindset of students, staff, and leadership.

Central to this pillar are three key initiatives targeting classrooms, transport, and campus operations:

The Green Classroom Initiative reduces environmental impact through recycled and sustainable furnishings, energy-efficient lighting, natural ventilation, and a strict no single-use plastic policy—while fostering sustainable habits. Programmes like Nexus International School’s Forest Walk further embed environmental education through immersive, hands-on learning experiences.

The Sustainable Transport Plan drives greener commuting by aiming to electrify shuttle fleets by 2030, expanding EV charging infrastructure, promoting carpooling, staggering class schedules, and optimising parking. Transport data is closely monitored and analysed through the impact measurement dashboard to ensure continuous improvement.

The Net-Zero Energy Campus pilots strengthen the Group’s climate action through British University Vietnam’s EDGE certification—a globally recognised green building standard for resource-efficient design—alongside large-scale solar panel installations and Taylor’s University’s Thermal Energy Storage system, which reduces peak energy demand. These efforts are monitored via the impact measurement dashboard, while smart technologies further enhance campus-wide utility and waste efficiency.

Building on these efforts, the group’s third pillar ensures that sustainability is embedded into the very fabric of daily operations.

The development of a Green Procurement Policy places strong emphasis on responsible procurement, which sets clear guidelines to prioritise products, services, and vendors that meet ethical, environmental, and social sustainability standards. From the products used in classrooms to services sourced for campus operations, TEG prioritises vendors and solutions that are ethical, sustainable, and low emission.

Sustainability isn’t just a target to meet; it’s a mindset we nurture, a behaviour we model, and a culture we live every day. Our goal is not just to create sustainable campuses—but to inspire a generation that sees sustainability as second nature, wherever they go and whatever they do. Dato Loy Teik Ngan, Chairman of Taylor’s Education Group.

Taylor’s ESG Festival brought together over 230 participants—including educators, students, corporate sustainability leaders, and social enterprises—in a vibrant celebration of ideas, action, and impact.

The festival culminated in a panel discussion titled “Shaping a Regenerative Future through Mindsets, Metrics and Movements,” moderated by Karl Engkvist, President of Taylor’s Education Pte Ltd and Co-Chair of ESG at Taylor’s Education Group.

The session featured prominent ESG leaders Ng Tsu Mae, Head of Corporate Responsibility, CIMB Bank Berhad; Chook Yi Jean, Senior Manager, Sustainability Reporting & ESG Strategy, Pos Malaysia; and Benjamin Soh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of ESGpedia.

The festival also featured an Impact Bazaar and hands-on workshops, spotlighting community-driven social enterprises and student-led sustainability initiatives—demonstrating how climate action can be tangible, localised, and inspiring.

Taylor’s ESG Festival marks an important step forward in embedding sustainability as a core part of campus culture, supporting and inspiring the next generation of change-makers across Southeast Asia.

