SD Guthrie and MBI Negeri Sembilan to Develop Industrial Parkwithin a 600-Acre Strategic Zone in Port Dickson

SD Guthrie Berhad (Guthrie) has signed a Sale and Purchase

Agreement (SPA) for 300 acres of land, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture (JV) to develop an industrial park on an additional 300 acres of land, with Menteri Besar Incorporated Negeri Sembilan (MBINS). The signing of the documents was witnessed by Dato’ Seri Utama Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan and Chairman of MBINS.

The 600-acre site is located in Guthrie’s Sengkang Estate, which lies within the Mukim of Pasir Panjang in the district of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. The proposed JV would establish a framework for collaboration on the development of an industrial park. Subject to the JV’s incorporation and finalisation of a masterplan targeted in Q1 2026, infrastructure works for the industrial park are expected to commence in Q2 2026.

According to Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha, Guthrie’s Group Managing Director,these latest milestones mark a significant step in Guthrie’s ongoing efforts to maximise the value of its landbank and are expected to facilitate the development of the Port Dickson Free Zone (PDFZ), the state’s strategic economic initiative.

“Our collaboration with MBINS is another important milestone for Guthrie as we strengthen our presence in Negeri Sembilan’s industrial development sector. By combining land monetisation and a key strategic partnership with MBINS, we are able to realise the value of the land immediately and also secure another potential recurring income stream for Guthrie. This scalable model is necessary for the long-term growth of Guthrie and one we aim to replicate across other high-potential corridors,” said Datuk Mohamad Helmy.

“The PDFZ is a forward-looking initiative, and we are proud to be part of a development that aligns with national development priorities and sustainable progress that will bring more socioeconomic benefits for the rakyat,” he added.

Sengkang Estate is part of Guthrie’s plantation landbank and is strategically located near the coastal town of Pasir Panjang in Port Dickson. The area is accessible via the Seremban–Port Dickson Highway (SPDH) and the Port Dickson–Linggi road network. Both routes are connected to the North South Highway and offer easy access to the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0), the primary economic corridor on the west of Peninsular Malaysia.

The collaboration between Guthrie and MBINS reflects a mutual ambition to foster inclusive and sustainable development in the PDFZ. The PDFZ is part of a broader development plan under the MVV 2.0, which includes various development areas such as NS High Tech Industrial Park, NS Aerospace Valley, Integrated Maritime Hub and NS Semiconductor Valley.

PDFZ will be developed on approximately 600 acres across from the future site of Midport, a

smart AI-powered container port. Together, the two projects are set to reshape Port Dickson

into a dynamic “New Port City”, anchored by advanced infrastructure, technology, and

sustainable economic activity.

“This collaboration is a manifestation of our serious commitment to sustainable, innovationdriven development. With the establishment of PDFZ, we are not only developing a modern

industrial park but also laying the groundwork for Port Dickson to become Malaysia’s nextgeneration smart port city,” said YAB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri

Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

PDFZ complements Midport by providing ready industrial space and support facilities, including smart warehouses, advanced manufacturing zones and high-capacity utilities. Investors operating within PDFZ will benefit directly from their proximity to a smart container port, enabling just-in-time logistics and supply chain optimisation.

“The success of Midport is intrinsically linked to the development of PDFZ. Together, they form a twin-growth model that will attract global industry leaders, support high-value jobs, and enhance Negeri Sembilan’s role in national economic development,” the Menteri Besar added.

PDFZ is set to deliver far-reaching benefits to the state, including the creation of skilled job opportunities, the development of next-generation infrastructure, and the promotion of environmentally responsible industrial clusters. This initiative aligns with national aspirations and is designed to attract quality investors in high-impact sectors such as green technology, smart logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

In Negeri Sembilan, Guthrie recently established a strategic partnership with Eco World Development Group Berhad and NS Corporation to develop ‘Eco Business Park 7’ in Mukim Jimah. The company is also in active discussions with other state agencies and potential business partners to grow the company’s new business pillars in strategically located land parcels across Malaysia. With this strategic approach, Guthrie will protect its future interests and also unlock the full value of its land.

