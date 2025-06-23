Xiaomi Officially Launches Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G BamBam Limited Edition

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Bambam Limited Edition in Malaysia. This exclusive new colorway brings a bold and stylish twist to the popular Redmi Note 14 Series, inspired by global icon and Redmi brand ambassador, Bambam.

This Limited Edition features an exclusive design with BamBam’s signature (BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul) on the back cover and a unique new color that makes the phone truly one-of-a-kind.

Beyond its looks, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features an All-Star Armor Structure and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 for enhanced drop and scratch resistance, offering solid protection across the lineup.

Designed to withstand the elements, water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating, covering a wide variety of everyday environments. Additionally, optimised displays deliver improved responsiveness and touch accuracy, ensuring smooth and precise interaction even in wet or oily conditions.

Building on its all-star durability design, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G goes further with a powerful camera system at its core so users can enjoy a flagship photography experience. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G leads with a 200MP pro-grade AI camera system and optical image stabilization (OIS), enabling high-clarity shots with 2x and 4x optical zoom — delivering flagship-level imaging performance that sets a new standard in its price segment.

For enhanced creative expression, features like Dynamic shots add subtle movement to every image, while Dual video enables simultaneous recording with both front and rear cameras. Meanwhile, editing is elevated on the Pro models with AI Image Expansion and AI Erase Pro.

Matching beauty with performance, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra platform where these octa-core processors offer an exceptionally smooth experience in gaming, streaming, and fast app switching. Paired with a large battery of 5110mAh, the series supports all-day use with reliable power.

In addition to its performance, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a vibrant 6.67″ display with a smooth refresh rate up to 120Hz, ensuring seamless scrolling, video, and gaming. It enhances visuals with a sharp 1.5K resolution, offering up to 3000 nits of peak brightness and delivering a vibrant viewing experience on even the sunniest of days.

Ensuring a comfortable viewing experience, the device is equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker-Free, and Circadian-Friendly certifications.

In line with the Redmi Note 14 Series’ core philosophy of powerful performance, stunning photography, and all-around durability, the new BamBam Limited Edition expands the lineup with a refined aesthetic, offering a fresh expression of the series’ signature experience.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G BamBam Limited Edition will be available in a 12GB+256GB storage variant, priced at RM1,299. This exclusive edition will only be available for a limited time starting 7pm on 19 June, at Xiaomi stores and online on mi.com, and Xiaomi official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

