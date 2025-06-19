Watsons Malaysia Presents IOI City Mall 2025 Fashion Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Watsons Malaysia collaborated with IOI City Mall’s 2025 Fashion Week to present a vibrant showcase of health and beauty brands and products, including the unveiling of its new uniforms, a key milestone under its brand refresh of “The New Beautiful.”

This impactful brand presence reinforces Watsons’ position as the leading health and beauty retailer in Malaysia while highlighting a progressive approach to customer experience, and team empowerment, with health and beauty innovation.

As the official partner, as well as the official makeup and hair partner and headline brand of the four-day fashion showcase, Watsons takes centre stage at IOI City Mall Fashion Week with a full brand takeover.

The runway and retail space come alive with the vibrant energy of Watsons’ refreshed uniforms, designed to empower team members with a modern, functional look that reflects their identity. With premium detailing and everyday comfort, the new uniforms embody the brand’s commitment to helping people Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great.

“We call it ‘The New Beautiful’ because beauty today is no longer just about how we look, it’s about how we feel, how we care, and how we live. This collaboration reflects how we show up every day proud, confident, and connected to our customers. Alongside this, we’re also unveiling our new uniform, exciting new experiences for our members with an advanced loyalty program, health and lifestyle initiatives, e-commerce and express delivery services and exclusive promotions, that define the future of Watsons,” said Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia and Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group.

The runway debut featured Watsons’ Ambassadors Phei Yong and Ayda Jebat, and Celebrity Friends including Amber Chia, Nabil Mahir, Fiqrie, Arisa, Joshua, Gajen, Shu Faye, and Kavitha. Their presence brought to life the confidence, authenticity, and sense of purpose behind Watsons’ brand refresh.

In true Watsons’ style, we brought to life all our upgraded innovations and customer-first services in an engaging and fashion-forward way, right on the runway.

From the upgraded Watsons Club experience, customers can now enjoy the Biggest Rewards programme ever through W Rewards recently got into the Malaysia Book of Records as the Most Merchant Touchpoint in a CRM Card, eStamps, and a host of exclusive benefits designed to make every shop more rewarding. In support of holistic health and wellness, Watsons recently introduced the 45+ Club, a dedicated programme with tailored benefits and rewards for elder members.

On online shopping, Watsons continues to lead with seamless services including 24/7 online shopping, express delivery as fast as two hours and daily online-exclusive deals and sales, ensuring our customers always enjoy the best of beauty and wellness, anytime and anywhere.

In line with “The New Beautiful”, Watsons continues to lead in curating the most in-demand beauty products across cultures.

Showcasing the latest in K-Beauty and J-Beauty to proudly spotlight Malaysia’s homegrown beauty brands, Watsons is dedicated to offering diverse, trend-driven selections that resonate with every beauty lover.

The excitement continues with the upcoming Watsons Beautopia Beauty & Wellness Expo, set to take place at IOI Grand Exhibition and Convention Centre from 3–6 July 2025, a four-day beauty celebration where enthusiasts can explore the best of skincare, makeup, wellness, and exclusive brand experiences, all under one roof.

Backstage, Watsons transformed beauty into artistry as the official hair and makeup provider for the entire fashion week.

The event saw flawless looks powered by leading brands including BAD LAB, BZU BZU Little Lady, Dazzle Me, Maybelline, Skintific, and APT Hair Salon, with styling support from Watsons’ extensive beauty and health portfolio, featuring C.Code, Ever Collagen, Hair System by Watsons, Judydoll, Kate, Kiss Me, Klorane, Lucidol-L, NH Detoxlim, Schwarzkopf, Silkygirl, Swisse, Wardah, Wet n Wild, Y.O.U, Yukazan Supplement and Watsons Brand.

The immersive Watsons experience continues throughout the week with runway shows, influencer appearances, and beauty activations happening from 18 to 21 June 2025.

Fashion takes centre stage at Watsons x IOI City Mall Fashion Week, with daily catwalks featuring exciting brand collaborations between Watsons and mall tenants.

Highlights include the Lacoste Fashion Show by Swisse, IOI Weddings by Maybelline, Sui Sui by Y.O.U, Kashka by Wardah, East India Company by Bad Lab, Bayu Somerset & Clarks by Dazzle Me, Colegacy by Skintific, and the Kids Fashion Show featuring Babyshop, Max Fashion, Mothercare, PONEY, and Rookie by Bzu Bzu Little Lady.

For more information, visit www.watsons.com.my or follow @watsonsmy on social media.

