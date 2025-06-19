Shaping The Future Of Retail: Jaya Grocer Named Supermarket Of The Year (Malaysia) At Retail Asia Awards 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s home-grown supermarket chain, Jaya Grocer, has been named Supermarket of the Year (Malaysia) at the Retail Asia Awards 2025, recognising the brand’s innovation, technology-driven growth and strong commitment to customer experience. Since its founding in 2007 with a single outlet in Petaling Jaya, Jaya Grocer has grown into one of Malaysia’s most popular names in retail, known for its curated offerings and premium shopping experience.

The award highlights Jaya Grocer’s strides in transforming grocery shopping through a seamless omnichannel model that bridges the digital and physical worlds. By integrating with GrabMart, the brand offers customers a digitally-enabled, on-demand experience that combines the speed of online access with the reliability of in-store shopping.

“We are grateful for this recognition, as it comes at a time when consumer expectations become more sophisticated, with faster and more personalised service increasingly becoming a benchmark – a standard that reflects the hard work of our team, the trust of our customers and the support of our partners. At Jaya Grocer, our tech-forward strategy positioned us to adapt and thrive in this shifting landscape. The integration with GrabMart enabled real-time inventory visibility and on-demand delivery, while tools such as our custom-built Picker app and

automated reordering system boosted fulfilment accuracy, efficiency and access. These efforts enabled us to meet evolving customer needs, as well as overcome operational challenges with speed and precision,” remarked Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Grocer.

From left to right: Joseph Teoh, Chief Business & Operations Officer; Kimberly Xavier, Director, Strategy & Supply Chain; Daniel Teng, Chief Executive Officer; Tan Kee Tatt, Head of Merchandising (non-food); Kantan Kolandivellu, Head of Merchandising (food).

The supermarket chain’s growth trajectory has been reinforced by cultivating customer loyalty and strong partnerships. With over 1.5 million members in its loyalty programme and close collaboration with partners like Grab, Jaya Grocer continues to grow by prioritising innovation, technological advancement and service excellence.

Jaya Grocer’s development strategy is built on leveraging technology to enhance every touchpoint of the customer journey. Automated smart features offer personalised recommendations and reordering options based on past behaviour, while the Picker app ensures order accuracy and efficient delivery. Real-time updates help maintain consistent prices and promotions across channels. At the same time, data from shopping patterns is used to optimise inventory, reduce waste and anticipate demand, maximising freshness and setting new

benchmarks for modern grocery retail in Malaysia.

Commenting on the win, Teng added: “This award means the world to us. It reflects the dedication of our amazing team, the support of our valued customers, and strong collaboration with our partners who share our vision. Looking ahead, Jaya Grocer plans to continue enhancing our digital ecosystem and expanding to more communities across Malaysia, making smart, convenient grocery shopping the everyday standard – for every single customer.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.