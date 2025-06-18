Endless 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration With Richard Marx – A Night To Remember On 16 August 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This August, prepare to be swept away by an unforgettable evening of legendary music as Resorts World Genting proudly presents the Endless 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration with Richard Marx. The iconic Arena of Stars will come alive on Saturday, 16 August 2025 at 9pm, when the Grammy Award-winning icon takes center stage for one spectacular night only.

Richard Marx is a multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer with a career spanning over 35 years. Having sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, he is celebrated for iconic hits such as “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever,” and “Endless Summer Nights.” His distinctive vocals and exceptional songwriting have cemented his status as one of the most influential artists of his generation. This August, he brings his timeless repertoire to Resorts World Genting in honour of six decades of cherished memories and musical excellence.

This milestone concert is not just a performance, it is a journey through the decades, filled with heartfelt melodies, electrifying nostalgia, and the kind of live energy that only Richard Marx can deliver. Whether you grew up with his music or are discovering his brilliance for the first time, this is your chance to witness

a legend in action.

As part of Resorts World Genting’s glittering 60th anniversary, this celebration pays tribute not only to Richard Marx’s enduring legacy but also to the memories shared by millions who have walked through our doors. The night promises to be a perfect harmony of past and present, music and magic.

Fans eager to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event can secure their seats with ticket prices at RM1,188 (VIP), RM888 (PS1), RM768 (PS2), RM588 (PS3), and RM368 (PS4).

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, memories, and milestones. Save the date, gather your loved ones, and get ready to experience a dazzling night of hits and heart with Richard Marx—live at Arena of Stars. For updates and more information, visit rwgenting.com.

