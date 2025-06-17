Prime Minister Officiates Energy Asia 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Almost 3,000 delegates representing 38 industries and over 60 countries attended the opening ceremony of the Energy Asia 2025 today. The conference was officiated by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Running from 16 to 18 June 2025, Energy Asia 2025 is a premier thought leadership and business advocacy forum designed to propel the region’s net-zero ambitions. By uniting policymakers, industry leaders and energy professionals, Energy Asia seeks to deliver actionable solutions for a just and responsible energy transition.

The conference features over 180 distinguished speakers including top experts, investors and influential policymakers, who will share insights during more than 50 strategic dialogues across seven sub-themes under the central theme, “Delivering Asia’s Energy Transition.” These sessions aim to enhance energy security, boost renewable energy adoption, and foster collaboration throughout the region.

The Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS and Chairman of Energy Asia (Left); and Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, S&P Global and Founder, CERAWeek (Right), launching Energy Asia 2025.

Another highlight is Energy Park, an immersive showcase of clean energy innovations and net-zero pathways, with two dedicated platforms – Atrium and Kapsul – set to engage visitors with programmes like fireside chats and pitch sessions with foremost innovators, thought leaders, and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Energy Asia 2025 also features initiatives like Future Energy Leaders, which nurtures emerging talent in the energy sector, along with the inaugural Energy Asia Awards, namely the Eureka Award for technological breakthroughs; and the Trailblazer Award for social initiatives advancing a just energy transition. The Awards aim to inspire industry stakeholders to push the boundaries of what is possible through clean technology that honour breakthrough innovations. Collectively, these elements offer a clear glimpse into the potential future of Asia’s energy landscape.

Collaboration key to Asia’s energy transition, but challenges remain

The Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, delivering the Keynote Address at the second edition of Energy Asia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, on 16 June 2025.

The Prime Minister conveyed a strong message on the need for greater collaboration to drive Asia’s energy transition in his Keynote Address today. He acknowledged that Asia faces an energy paradox: with the Asia Pacific accounting for 50% of global energy consumption leading to surging demands, the region remains deeply committed to climate action. Eight out of 10 Southeast Asian nations have set net-zero targets, and ASEAN countries pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 GW by 2030 at COP28. However, investment gaps, geopolitical tensions and infrastructure limitations threaten progress.

One of the key challenges is financing the energy transition. Southeast Asia attracted only 2% of global clean energy spending in 2023, despite its vast potential in hydropower, solar, wind and geothermal resources. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of a coherent financial architecture to inspire investor confidence and mobilise funding for renewable energy projects. Malaysia, for example, has launched the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) and other incentives to accelerate green investments.

Cross-border collaboration also emerged as a major focus. The ASEAN Power Grid initiative, reinforced during the recent ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, aims to enhance electricity interconnectivity across nations. Malaysia’s national utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, is committing MYR43 billion to upgrade grid infrastructure, integrating AI and battery storage systems to improve efficiency.

Despite the push for renewables, fossil fuels still account for nearly 80% of Asia’s energy supply. The Prime Minister cautioned that a rapid, unchecked transition risks deepening inequality, particularly for vulnerable communities with limited energy access. Instead, he called for a balanced approach, where carbon capture and storage (CCS) plays a crucial role in complementing renewables while ensuring affordable access. Malaysia recently passed the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill 2025, and PETRONAS is spearheading CCS projects with international partners from Japan, South Korea, and global energy firms.

Unlocking Asia’s USD88.7 trillion energy potential through investment and innovation

Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS and Chairman of Energy Asia, sharing his welcoming address at the Opening Ceremony of Energy Asia 2025.

Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS, and Chairman of Energy Asia underscored the critical need for collaboration in navigating today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape. In his welcoming address, he described the current era as a “polycrisis” – a convergence of geopolitical conflicts, technological disruptions and climate challenges that have heightened volatility across global economies. As nations and industries grapple with these uncertainties, he emphasised that coordinated, cross-sectoral efforts are essential in ensuring a resilient and sustainable energy future.

He also emphasised that while Asia Pacific accounts for 40% of global energy consumption, the region faces deep inequalities. More than 350 million people still have limited access to electricity, and 150 million remain without access at all. Meanwhile, fossil fuels continue to dominate the energy mix, accounting for over 80% of the region’s supply.

Despite this, Asia holds significant potential for renewables with vast solar, wind and carbon capture opportunities. However, progress in these aspects will depend on further investment and infrastructure development. To meet its growing energy needs while transitioning toward carbon neutrality, Asia will require approximately USD88.7 trillion in energy investment by 2050.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik underscored that energy security and climate action are not competing agenda, but rather complementary priorities. He called for balanced energy portfolios, integrating low-emission fuels, liquefied natural gas, sustainable aviation fuels, and hydrogen, alongside renewables and carbon capture technologies.

Governments, financial institutions and industry leaders must work together to unlock funding mechanisms for sustainable projects, particularly in emerging economies. The need for regional collaboration was reinforced with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship positioning the nation to help accelerate cross-border energy initiatives.

In closing, Tengku Muhammad Taufik reaffirmed: “At Energy Asia, we stand firm that this is the age of Asia. At Energy Asia, we believe that there is no net zero without Asia achieving net zero. And at Energy Asia, we welcome all of you to help in delivering Asia’s energy transition.”

Asia charts a path to a just transition

At the plenary session titled “Energy Present, Energy Future: Pathways for Asia’s Just Transition”, the panellists stressed that Asia’s journey towards a carbon-neutral future must be distinctly Asian—pragmatic, inclusive and tailored to the region’s diverse economic realities. Professor Dr. Mohd Faiz emphasised the importance of a “just transition” that must empower marginalised communities in decision-making and ensure fair resource allocation to balance job creation, energy access and environmental goals.

Sinchichi Kihara emphasised the need for ‘triple breakthroughs’ – reducing emissions, securing energy supply, and driving economic growth. While net zero is a shared goal, he stressed that each country must follow a pragmatic, tailored pathway based on its unique circumstances. He also highlighted Japan’s leadership in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), which is advancing tangible projects in power, fuel, and industry across the region.

Dr. Lu gave insights into China’s role, detailing how its blend of traditional and new energy systems – leveraging extensive solar, wind, and green power capacities – is setting a model for innovation and market competition. He emphasised that China’s focus on technical innovation, coupled with the right policy framework, is driving the shift towards cleaner energy while accommodating economic growth.

From left to right – Mark Eramo, Co-President of S&P Global, Commodity Insights, Shinichi Kihara, Director General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Dr. Lu Ruquan, President of CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute, Datuk Professor Dr. Mohd Faiz Abdullah, Chairman and Chief Executive of Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.

The discussion emphasised the urgent need for regional collaboration and investment, as well as a balanced approach that respects local contexts while driving technological and policy innovation. According to the panel, the success of Asia’s energy transition hinges on coordinated efforts among governments, industry leaders and communities, ensuring that no one is left behind as Asia transitions toward a sustainable future.

Pragmatism and collaboration in Asia’s energy transition

Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and Founder of CERAWeek

A high-profile leadership dialogue “Delivering Asia’s Energy Transition” chaired by Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of S&P Global and Founder of CERAWeek, featured Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS, with message from Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, discussed Asia’s evolving energy landscape. The session highlighted the need for pragmatic, balanced strategies to ensure a just and effective energy transition, particularly in a region where energy demand continues to grow rapidly.

The discussion iterated Asia’s unique challenges and opportunities as it navigates the global transition to cleaner energy. Both leaders acknowledged that the region’s reliance on oil and gas remains critical for meeting immediate energy needs and ensuring economic stability. Amin Nasser emphasised that each country must have a flexible tailored energy strategy they can deliver based on where they are at present, and what they can afford, while Tengku Muhammad Taufik noted that Asia must secure energy affordability and reliability alongside sustainability commitments. The transition, they argued, cannot be purely ideological – it must be grounded in economic realities.

A key theme of the dialogue was investment and innovation, with both speakers stressing the high costs associated with decarbonisation. Estimates suggest global net-zero ambitions could cost up to USD200 trillion, requiring strategic funding mechanisms and technological advancements to make clean energy solutions viable. Regional policy alignment and cooperation were also highlighted as crucial to advancing Asia’s transition.

The leaders discussed ASEAN’s evolving energy frameworks, including efforts to expand electricity grids, enhance cross-border infrastructure, and improve investment climates for renewables.

As the session concluded, both leaders reinforced the importance of collaboration between governments, industries, and innovators. Asia’s energy transition, they asserted, must be adaptive and practical – leveraging proven technologies and regional strengths to achieve sustainability without compromising economic growth. While the transition is complex, Asia stands at the forefront of defining a pragmatic and resilient energy future.

Indiginenous communities vital to a just energy transition

From left to right – Cynthia Ann Peterson, Custodian of Social Performance of PETRONAS, Jennifer Turner, Energy Director of Equitable Origin, Adrian Lasimbang, Founder of TONIBUNG, Dr. June Rubis, Research Fellow of Macquarie University, and Kurtis Barrett, Director of Sustainability of PETRONAS Canada.

At an Energy Park session, industry leaders and indigenous representatives gathered to discuss the crucial role of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLCs) in shaping a just and sustainable energy transition. Chaired by Cynthia Ann Peterson of PETRONAS, the discussion “Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities: Stewards of Nature, Partners in Energy” emphasised how indigenous stewardship of 80% of the world’s biodiversity offers invaluable insight for energy projects, moving beyond mere impact mitigation toward meaningful partnerships that create positive value.

Speakers underscored the importance of recognising Indigenous Peoples not as beneficiaries but as rights-holders with deep-rooted knowledge of ecosystems. Adrian Lasimbang of Tonibung highlighted that indigenous communities live in harmony with nature, taking only what they need while safeguarding natural resources. He stressed the need for energy companies to partner with these communities rather than treating them as passive recipients, advocating for on-the-ground collaboration from the outset of any project. Dr. June Rubis of Macquarie University echoed this sentiment, noting that in Southeast Asia, only two countries legally recognise indigenous rights – one of them being Malaysia.

The conversation also touched on Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), a critical mechanism for ensuring IPLCs are engaged in energy decision-making. Kurtis Barret of PETRONAS Canada shared insights from Canada’s approach where indigenous communities influence project development and emphasised the need for early and continuous engagement. Jennifer Turner of Equitable Origin called for a shift in mindset, advocating for humility and deeper collaboration to ensure companies ask the right questions and design projects in alignment with community values.

The session reinforced that Indigenous Peoples are key partners, not obstacles, in energy transition efforts. Success is not just about project viability but also respecting indigenous rights, fostering long-term relationships, and ensuring sustainability is guided by those who have stewarded nature for generations.

The dialogue continues – stay tuned for more updates from Energy Asia 2025.

