National Teacher Summit Champions Holistic Education Ahead Of Kurikulum 2027

As Malaysia prepares for the rollout of Kurikulum 2027, which will transition classroom instruction toward values-based and student-centred learning, a targeted training initiative is laying the foundation to help teachers lead this transformation. The approach focuses on practical strategies that foster emotional development, empathy, and stronger teacher-student relationships.

For the first time, 70 teachers from across the country have completed formal training in building Emotional Intelligence through Program Guru KARISMA (Karakter Inspirasi Masyarakat)—a year-long initiative designed and led by Arus Academy, with full funding from Yayasan Hasanah, a foundation under Khazanah Nasional, and Ministry of Finance Malaysia. The initiative is part of broader efforts to prepare educators for Kurikulum 2027—Malaysia’s next major curriculum reform that emphasises holistic development, including values, emotional intelligence, and responsible citizenship.

The Sidang Guru Kemuncak KARISMA 2025 was officiated by Puan Hajah Nooraini Kamaruddin, Director of the Curriculum Development Division at the Ministry of Education.

Character education and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a proactive educational approach that helps students understand and manage their emotions, build empathy, communicate effectively, resolve conflicts, and collaborate with others—skills that support academic success, mental well-being, and positive lifelong behaviours.

Held in conjunction with the Sidang Guru Kemuncak KARISMA 2025, the culmination of the programme brought together 300 educators, including the 70 trained participants, for a one-day national summit that blended expert-led workshops, classroom showcases, and panel discussions focused on holistic education. Teachers explored how to embed SEL into academic subjects—an increasingly vital competency under Kurikulum 2027.

“Kurikulum 2027 will shift the role of teachers beyond content delivery—it’s about nurturing emotionally grounded, values-driven young people,” said Alina Amir, Co-founder of Arus Academy. “Program Guru KARISMA equips teachers with the tools and mindset to create meaningful learning environments that reflect this shift. This is about elevating the teaching profession—preparing educators to meet the emotional and social needs of today’s learners with confidence and care.”

Alina Amir, co-founder of Arus Academy.

The summit featured a national showcase of over 125 classroom activities and 70 action research projects led by the KARISMA cohort. These highlighted how SEL practices can boost student engagement, reduce classroom conflict, and build stronger interpersonal connections in the learning environment.

International SEL expert Keeth Matheny, founder of SEL Launchpad, also participated in the Summit, leading sessions alongside interactive masterclasses on SEL-integrated pedagogy, teacher wellbeing, and holistic student assessment. A multidisciplinary panel of experts from education, corporate, and civil society sectors also convened to discuss new models of student assessment that measure not just academic outcomes, but also empathy, collaboration, and social responsibility.

International SEL expert Keeth Matheny, founder of SEL Launchpad, led sessions and masterclasses on SEL-based teaching, teacher wellbeing, and holistic assessment.

“When we equip teachers to lead with empathy and intention, we’re not just transforming classrooms—we’re shaping a more compassionate and resilient education system for Malaysia,” said Siti Kamariah Ahmad Subki, Trustee & Managing Director at Yayasan Hasanah. “As a catalyst foundation, Yayasan Hasanah is committed to enabling systemic, people-centred reforms in education. Through Program Guru KARISMA, we’re investing in teachers as agents of change – a vital part of the wider ecosystem that supports our children’s growth. Alongside families, communities, and the whole-of-nation effort, teachers will be equipped with the skills and confidence to nurture a generation of empathetic, socially conscious learners.”

Sarinah Suratman, Teacher at SK Kiaramas, Kuala Lumpur shared: “The one-year training opened my eyes to the importance of exploring Social and Emotional Learning—not just for students, but for us as teachers. SEL gave me tools to manage my own emotions better, which has helped me become a more balanced and effective educator.

Christina Pang Kang Jing, Teacher at SJK(C) Sam Yoke, Kuala Lumpur, added: “Many students today struggle with focus, frustration, and peer conflict. As teachers, we often lack the tools to address these issues beyond academics. The programme gave us practical ways to integrate social and emotional learning into daily lessons – helping students manage emotions, collaborate better, and build stronger relationships in the classroom.”

Christina Pang Kang Jing, teacher at SJK(C) Sam Yoke, Kuala Lumpur.

While the initiative aligns with the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013–2025 – particularly its emphasis on holistic student development, 21st-century skill acquisition, and the cultivation of ethical and globally-minded citizens—it also supports global education commitments under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.7. This target calls for the integration of global citizenship, human rights, peace, and sustainability into education policy, curriculum, teacher training, and assessment. Program Guru KARISMA supports this by helping teachers deliver on the three learning domains of Global Citizenship Education (GCED)—cognitive, socio-emotional, and behavioural—through interactive, student-centred pedagogy, teacher wellbeing training, and more holistic approaches to student assessment.

For more information on Program Guru KARISMA, visit https://arus.cc/selkarisma.

