MYDIN And P&G Join Forces With Children’s Wish Society To Bring Joy To Ailing Children

In a heartfelt initiative to bring smiles and hope to children battling life-threatening and terminal illnesses, MYDIN, in partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G), has launched a nationwide campaign in collaboration with the Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS).

Titled “Kami Bawa Senyuman – Jom Tunaikan Impian Kanak-Kanak”, this meaningful campaign transforms everyday shopping into a powerful act of compassion. With every purchase of RM10 P&G products at MYDIN stores, 10 cents sen will be donated to CWS, making every product purchase a step toward fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children across Malaysia.

Mr. Nantha Kumaran Kalimuthu, Country Manager of P&G Malaysia and Singapore, expressed, “As a company that serves families every day through our products, we feel a deep responsibility to support the communities we live in, especially the most vulnerable members. Partnering with Mydin in supporting the Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia allows us to help fulfill heartfelt wishes and bring moments of joy and hope to these brave young individuals. Being part of these moments is incredibly fulfilling for all of us at P&G. It reminds us why we do what we do, to be a force for good in the communities we serve”.

Managing Director of Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN), Datuk Wira (Dr) Haji Ameer Ali Mydin stated, “At MYDIN, we believe that true business success goes hand in hand with social responsibility, especially in the communities where we operate. Through our MYDIN Prihatin initiatives, we collaborate closely with supplier partners to amplify the positive impact we can make. This campaign, in partnership with P&G and the Children’s Wish Society, transforms everyday shopping into a powerful gesture of hope”.

The Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS), a registered charity based in Subang Jaya, works hand-in-hand with doctors and nurses in government hospitals to identify children under 18 with terminal or life-threatening conditions. These children are invited to share their most heartfelt wishes, be it a special toy, an experience, or a family outing, and CWS races against time to make those wishes come true.

Mr Teoh Teik Hoong, President of The Children’s Wish Society of Malaysia (CWS), “For children battling terminal illnesses, a simple wish can mean the world. It gives them something to look forward to, something to hold onto during tough treatments and hospital stays. We are incredibly grateful to MYDIN and P&G for choosing to support our mission. Their partnership allows us to reach more children, and bring joy, comfort, and lasting memories to these young heroes and their families.”

This initiative invites all Malaysians to join in a collective mission of kindness, where simple, everyday choices at the supermarket can contribute to something far greater: a child’s smile, a moment of hope, and a dream fulfilled.

