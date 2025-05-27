Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Quill City Mall KL is proud to present the final and most exciting chapter of its highly anticipated annual balloon festival trilogy: Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage 2025!

Taking place from 23 May to 8 June 2025, this ocean-inspired spectacle marks the culmination of a three-year journey filled with imagination, creativity, and joy — all championed under the mall’s visionary “Fit & Fun” lifestyle initiative.

Celebrating 3 years of balloon magic and discovery

Quill City Mall KL first captivated the public in 2023 with Space Explorer Balloon Fest, launching families into a whimsical universe filled with stars and galaxies. In 2024, the journey continued with the prehistoric adventure of Qiddies Dino Chums Balloon Fest, where young explorers roamed among balloon dinosaurs and Earth’s ancient mysteries.

Now in 2025, Quill City Mall KL sets sail on its third and final balloon voyage — themed Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage. This finale brings the trilogy full circle, connecting the cosmos, the land, and now the sea — highlighting the beauty, wonder, and interconnectedness of the world around us.

An oceanic world of fun, fitness, and family

For over two weeks, the Mall will be transformed into a colourful pirate-themed paradise. Visitors will be welcomed into an immersive undersea world complete with towering balloon sculptures, pirate ships, sea creatures, and family-friendly games — all made using 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly balloons, reinforcing the Mall’s commitment to sustainability.

The event’s design not only entertains but also encourages movement and healthy activity, perfectly in line with the Fit & Fun philosophy of Quill City Mall KL. From kids dashing through twists and turns in thrilling pirate race to families bonding over games, this event creates moments that are both memorable and meaningful.

Free pirate-themed activities for all ages

Visitors of all ages can enjoy three engaging pirate games and a hands-on balloon modelling workshop, all free of charge:

Aye Aye! Dash & Slide – Inspired by a pirate-style Snakes & Ladders adventure, participants can race through twists and turns in a fun, active obstacle run. Captain Hook’s Ring Toss –An exciting game of skills to sharpen your aim and accuracy in this fun ring toss game. Pieces to Pirates Challenge – Put your creativity to the test by building your very own pirate ship out of colourful blocks — with prizes to be won!

Captain Hook’s Ring Toss

Aye Aye! Dash & Slide

Balloon modelling workshop

Let creativity soar as kids learn to twist, tie, and transform balloons into sea creatures, swords, and pirate hats. A hands-on experience that enhances skills and imagination!

A champion of the Fit & Fun lifestyle

Quill City Mall KL continues to make waves as one of the few urban shopping destinations in Malaysia to promote a Fit & Fun lifestyle. This concept integrates health, fitness, entertainment, and education into everyday mall experiences — making it a hub not just for shopping, but also for community bonding and wellness.

From weekdays to weekends, whether you’re a student, family, young professional, or office-goer, there’s always something exciting happening at Quill City Mall KL — all designed to promote active, joyful and balanced living.

Welcoming new tenants that embrace Fit & Fun

To further strengthen this lifestyle ecosystem, Quill City Mall KL is proud to introduce several new tenants that align with its Fit & Fun values:

GAMEON Sports Hub – An interactive sports playground combining virtual reality and physical games, ideal for keeping active in a fun, modern way.

– An interactive sports playground combining virtual reality and physical games, ideal for keeping active in a fun, modern way. Maze Escape Room – The largest of its kind in Malaysia, offering brain-teasing and adrenaline-filled fun — perfect for groups, team-building or solo adventurers.

– The largest of its kind in Malaysia, offering brain-teasing and adrenaline-filled fun — perfect for groups, team-building or solo adventurers. Q Pocket – A trendy retail space offering curated lifestyle items, gifts, beauty products, and more, catering to creative and stylish shoppers.

– A trendy retail space offering curated lifestyle items, gifts, beauty products, and more, catering to creative and stylish shoppers. Kakatoo Nyonya Restaurant – Serving traditional kampung and Nyonya cuisine prepared with authentic techniques and ingredients, bringing bold flavours and cultural warmth to every meal.

– Serving traditional kampung and Nyonya cuisine prepared with authentic techniques and ingredients, bringing bold flavours and cultural warmth to every meal. CO Legacy, M&B & Original Classic – Fashion-forward tenants offering fresh urban wear, streetwear, and accessories that reflect the latest style trends.

More than just a festival: A commitment to community

This balloon festival series is not just about fun and games — it reflects Quill City Mall KL’s dedication to social responsibility, guided by the spirit of the Malay proverb “bagai aur dengan tebing”, symbolizing the importance of mutual support between the mall and its community.

The campaign aims to create joyful experiences for children, quality time for families, and opportunities for local talents and small businesses to showcase and thrive. It is a celebration of togetherness, creativity, and the vibrant culture that makes city life so meaningful.

Special thanks

Quill City Mall KL extends heartfelt appreciation to all media partners, corporate sponsors, tenants, and the Malaysian public for their unwavering support throughout this balloon trilogy. Your trust and encouragement have made this journey possible.

Join the adventure

Don’t miss this final chance to be part of the magic! Come aboard the Ahoy & Afloat, A Pirates Balloon Voyage 2025, and set sail for an unforgettable holiday filled with colour, laughter, and discovery.

Bring your friends, your family, and your imagination — and let’s end this balloon trilogy on a high note!

For more information, follow Quill City Mall KL on social media or contact our customer service team.

