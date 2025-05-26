IJM Land & Amona Break Ground On Community-Focused Urban Park At Pantai Sentral Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

IJM Land and Amona today officiated the groundbreaking of the Urban Park at Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi, marking the first milestone in Pantai Sentral Park’s mission to build a connected, sustainable, and community-focused township. The groundbreaking event is a defining moment in Pantai Sentral Park’s new vision as Kuala Lumpur’s first urban forest development.

The groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Communications of Malaysia & Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, YB Datuk Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil; accompanied by Executive Director (Planning) for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Datuk Zulkurnain Bin Hassan, CEO of IJM Land, Datuk Tony Ling, and Director & Group CEO of Amona Group, Datuk Che Hasnadi Che Hassan.

Strategically located between Pantai Sentral Park and a 252-acre forest (comprising 163 acres of Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi, Kuala Lumpur and 89 acres of Bukit Gasing, Petaling Jaya), the Urban Park is designed as a vibrant community meeting point that connects city living with nature. It will serve Pantai Sentral Park residents and nearby neighbourhoods including Pantai Dalam, Bangsar South, Bangsar, Mid Valley, and Damansara — offering a much-needed green escape in the heart of the city.

Open to the public, this 0.86-acre park will feature walking trails, communal gathering spaces, shaded areas, and will serve as the direct third access to the existing hiking routes within Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi. A key highlight is the ‘Ribbon of Life’ pathway, a newly introduced feature in the revised masterplan that allows for easy walkable access across Pantai Sentral Park and provides a direct link to an upcoming MRT3 station.

The park has been thoughtfully designed with biodiversity-friendly landscaping featuring trees and pollinator gardens, incorporating over 30 plant species. These efforts not only elevate the park’s visual appeal but also support local ecosystems and encourage urban biodiversity.

As part of Pantai Sentral Park’s broader community vision, the Urban Park is also positioned to be a flexible space that can host wellness classes, family-friendly activities, and even educational programs in partnership with local schools — transforming it into a dynamic space for recreation, learning, and community bonding

“More than just the natural scenery and a green space, the Urban Park will be a meeting point for the community. With this ease of access, we hope to encourage more people to explore and embrace the natural beauty which exists right here within the city. We believe that great communities are not merely built with bricks and roads, but with shared spaces that invite people to come together and have activities with each other, creating bonds that last.” said Datuk Tony Ling, CEO of IJM Land.

The Urban Park which is part of Taman Rimba Bukit Kerinchi is one of the company’s proactive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program through the Park Adoption Program that echoes The Greener KL initiatives by DBKL in helping to enhance and maintain the green spaces in Klang Valley.

This initiative supports national goals for sustainable, inclusive urban development and reflects Pantai Sentral Park’s ESG commitment to building environmentally responsible, community-focused spaces. The Urban Park marks the beginning of a green-conscious vision for Pantai Sentral Park — a walkable, wellness-oriented township redefining modern city living in Kuala Lumpur.

