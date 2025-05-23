Rewind & Play: A 90s Night With Dr. Alban Like Never Before

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An iconic moment in music history is about to unfold as Eurodance legend Dr. Alban makes his long-awaited debut in Malaysia with the Rewind & Play Experience, presented by Mojo Projects and Tuff & Loud.

In a vibrant press conference held earlier today, organizers revealed the full campaign for this landmark event—an immersive celebration of music, nostalgia, and 90s culture.

Scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8 PM at Zepp Kuala Lumpur, the concert will transport fans straight into the heart of the golden era with unforgettable hits like “It’s My Life” and “Sing Hallelujah” setting the tone for an electrifying night.

“This isn’t just a show—it’s a journey back to a vibrant era of music, dance, and pure energy. With DJs, dancers, and a few surprises along the way, we’re creating an experience that truly captures the magic of the 90s,” said Ratna K. Nadarajan, CEO of Mojo Projects.

The event also serves as a tribute to Dr. Alban’s enduring global influence, from his rise to fame in the early 90s to his continued resonance with fans across generations. Mojo Projects emphasized that the night will be more than entertainment—it’s a revival of a cultural movement filled with rhythm, energy, and collective memory.

In a personal message to Malaysian fans, Dr. Alban said, “I’m thrilled to be returning to Asia and can’t wait to see you all on the dancefloor. Get ready for an unforgettable night—filled with music, energy, and love.”

As anticipation builds, the Rewind & Play Experience promises to be a dynamic tribute to a defining era—where every beat and lyric reignites the legacy of 90s Eurodance. With a thoughtfully crafted production and an iconic artist at its heart, the event is poised to deliver a night that will live on in the memories of fans for years to come.

More than a concert, Rewind & Play is a cultural time capsule—inviting audiences to step back, relive, and celebrate the decade that changed music forever.

