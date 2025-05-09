Julie’s Turns Up The Charm With Biscuit-Inspired Clutch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Turn on your charm with Julie’s latest creation – the Charm Clutch. Inspired by its signature luxury dessert biscuit, Charm, this clutch is the next must-have fashion accessory for style and snack lovers.

Designed to mirror the look of a Charm biscuit, this limited-edition clutch is more than just a fashion statement, it is built for functionality too.

Shoppers can redeem one Charm Clutch by purchasing any two packets of the Charm Biscuit (172g) during the campaign period from 1–31 May, while stocks last.



“Charm was designed for the modern palate – indulgent yet refined. Two years on, it has grown into more than just a biscuit; it’s become part of our consumers’ daily rituals. The Charm Velvet Clutch is our way of honouring that connection, by transforming a beloved snack into a fashion statement that speaks to style, playfulness, and the little luxuries we live for,” said Tzy Horng Sai, Director of Julie’s Biscuits.



Tapping into the growing food-meets-fashion trend, the Charm Clutch design captures the rich chocolate textures of the Charm biscuit, crafted with a velvety material that adds a touch of elegance.

To create buzz for this campaign, Julie’s staged a guerilla marketing activation at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur today, featuring a “charming” and sharply dressed bodyguard standing watch over the display of the Charm Clutch, guarding it like a high-fashion exhibit.

A ‘charming’ bodyguard on duty, protecting the Charm Clutch display at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The unexpected scene creating curiosity, drew crowds, and had shoppers wondering what all the charm was about. Adding to the buzz, those who approached the bodyguard were treated to exclusive details about the Charm Clutch.

Shoppers interacting with the bodyguard during the guerilla marketing activation at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The creative agency’s Executive Creative Director, Kevin Poh from GOVT Singapore, who helped bring Julie’s Charm Clutch campaign to life, shared his thoughts on the campaign activation, “When it comes to GWPs (Gifts with Purchase), it’s usually a cookie-cutter affair, pun intended. So instead of handing out a coupon or stopping just at shelf-talkers, we decided to turn the giveaway into an even bigger deal—by staging it like you would a high-end diamond piece right in the heart of KL’s shopping district. Which is an apt way to create talkability and inject a sense of taste to a category that’s all about it.”



To keep the charm going for this campaign, Julie’s is also organising multiple pop-up booths at selected TF Value-Mart outlets from 1-14 May, and AEON stores from 8-21 May.

Shoppers can look forward to getting free balloons, redeem the Charm Clutch, and weekend appearances by the bodyguards, adding some fun while customers shop.

View the full list of participating locations for the pop-up booths by visiting our campaign page here.

Julie’s Charm biscuits is available in two indulgent flavours such as Double Chocolate and Tiramisu.

These bite-sized biscuits are conveniently packed into one portable to go packaging that consists of eight packs of two biscuit pieces.

Charm can be enjoyed as a standalone snack, paired with coffee or tea, or used as an ingredient for creating desserts like puddings and cakes.



Get your Charm Clutch today by purchasing any two packets of Charm Biscuits through Julie’s official e-commerce platform on Shopee, Lazada, PG Mall and TikTok.

Alternatively, you may purchase the Charm biscuits and redeem the clutch in-store at participating retailers like AEON Group and TF Value-Mart in West Malaysia only.



