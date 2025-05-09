Celebrate Mothers This Mother’s Day With The Gift Of Nerve Health With Neurobion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Mother’s Day, celebrate the incredible women in your life with a gift that truly cares. Neurobion offers a meaningful way to support nerve health by relieving tingling and numbness due to diabetic polyneuropathy, so she can move confidently, and comfortably, wherever life takes her.

Health Matters for the Women Who Do It All

Mothers are often the emotional and physical anchors of our families, juggling many roles in both personal and professional spheres. From early morning to late nights, mothers manage countless responsibilities with grace and resilience. But even they need support, starting with their health.

Taking care of their nerve health means giving them the freedom to move properly, embrace their loved ones without hesitation, and keep showing up in beautiful, selfless ways.

Scientifically Tested Support for Nerve Health

The key to healthy nerves lies in essential neurotropic B vitamins (B1, B6 & B12) in high dosage. Vitamins B1, B6 and B12 are of special importance for the metabolism in the peripheral and central nervous system. Their effect on the regeneration of nerves has been shown in various investigations using the vitamins individually and in combination.

Neurobion is a scientifically tested formula designed with a blend of neurotropic B vitamins—B1, B6, and B12—that work to:

Helps nourish and regenerate damaged nerves – Helps repair affected nerves.

– Helps repair affected nerves. Helps Relieve Nerve Pain – Alleviates tingling, numbness, and pain associated with nerve issues. Neurobion provides support for nerve health, suitable for mothers who have signs of nerve pain.

Neurobion is indicated for neurological and other disorders associated with disturbance of metabolic functions influenced by B complex vitamins, including diabetic polyneuropathy, alcoholic peripheral neuritis and post influenzal neuropathies.

Neurobion is also recommended for the treatment of neuritis and neuralgia of the spinal nerves, especially facial paresis, cervical syndrome, low back pain, ischialgia.

A journal or mindfulness guide can also encourage moments of reflection and tranquility. These thoughtful gestures go beyond the ordinary, offering care and comfort to the women who give so much.

Let’s celebrate the strength and spirit of mothers, not just through gratitude, but with meaningful support that helps them feel their best, every day.

Neurobion Vitamin B1, B6, B12 60’s is now retailing at Watsons Malaysia RM 45.00.

For more information, visit your nearest Watsons store to get Neurobion!

About P&G Health

About P&G Health: P&G Health, the health care division of P&G company, drives consumer-centric innovation to empower our consumers to live healthier, and more vibrant lives.

KKLIU 1413/EXP 31.12.2027

