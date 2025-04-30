Malton Berhad Unveils The Final Gem: Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malton Berhad (Malton), the master developer of the award-winning Bukit Jalil City township, has unveiled a luxurious high-rise serviced residence, the final masterpiece that directly connects to the iconic Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall.

The Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil is a prestigious, low-density freehold development that blends the serenity of the 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park with the convenience of a premium regional lifestyle mall.

Opened for preview since October 2024, this highly anticipated, green-certified development has achieved strong interest, with a take-up rate of over 65%.

Luxury Residences with Exclusive Features

As the last phase of residential development, Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil stands at 47 stories with a gross development value of RM778.0 million. It features 453 premium residences across two sleek, elegantly designed towers. With only six to seven units per floor, residents can enjoy exclusive privacy and comfort.

The luxurious twin lobbies showcase sophisticated interiors that welcome residents into an atmosphere of privilege. These family-sized luxury homes range in size from 1,201 to 1,905 square feet, offering spacious layouts ideal for contemporary living.

Residents of Park Green will have access to a first-of-its-kind personalised concierge service, along with two levels of premium facilities at the Podium on Level 11 and the Sky Deck on Level 47.

Homebuyers choose Park Green as their preferred choice for vibrant, connected and high-quality living

“As a repeat buyer who has previously purchased units at The Park Sky Residence and The Park 2, I chose to invest again in Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil to upsize my home for my family. I truly enjoy living here due to the unmatched convenience, where everything from shopping and dining to movies and clinics is within walking distance. I can easily access the Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall and the lush green park anytime via the connecting bridge. Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil offers the healthy lifestyle I have been seeking for the long term, along with the potential for high capital appreciation,” said Madam Looi Lai Cheng, buyer of Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Meanwhile, Ms Esther Phang, a homebuyer, expressed, “What I love most about Park Green is how convenient everything is and how well connected it is. It is rare to find a place where you can enjoy both a lively retail selection at a regional mall and a large park right at your doorstep. The layout is practical, and having it built by a trusted developer like Malton gives me even more confidence. As this is the final development in Bukit Jalil City, it seems to be the right choice for my current lifestyle and future plans.”

Redefining Luxury Urban Living

Bukit Jalil, which was once known for its sporting events and concerts, has now transformed into a vibrant urban hub anchored by the mega development Bukit Jalil City. This 50-acre project recently won the Best Township Development (Central) award at the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia 2024 in partnership with iProperty, setting a new standard for luxury urban living and sustainability.

Designed with sustainability in mind, this integrated development is surrounded by world-class stadiums, prestigious educational institutions, an 80-acre recreational park, and premium medical facilities, offering residents a holistic lifestyle.

Seamless Connectivity and Convenience

At the heart of this vibrant township is the award-winning Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall, which has redefined the retail experience as the “new cornerstone of metropolitan lifestyle and retail” in the southern corridor of Kuala Lumpur.

Awarded the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Award 2024 in the Retail Category, Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall enhances the lifestyle of residents in Park Green by offering unparalleled retail and dining experiences.

Residents benefit from seamless convenience and exclusive connectivity to the mall through a dedicated, covered link bridge. Additionally, the lush 80-acre Bukit Jalil Recreational Park, located just across the bridge, provides a perfect escape, harmoniously blending urban living with nature.

Some of the high-rise units in Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil feature unobstructed, stunning panoramic views of this lush green oasis.

Sustainable and Smart Living

Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil has earned the GreenRE certification in the Residential Category for its energy-efficient features. This makes it the third green-certified development, reflecting Malton’s commitment to sustainability. Along with its eco-friendly architectural design, over 50% of the habitable spaces are designed with cross-ventilation, minimising the need for mechanical cooling.

The development also utilises energy-efficient inverter air conditioning, solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, and rainwater harvesting, all contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

Now open for sale, Park Green Pavilion Bukit Jalil invites buyers to experience luxury firsthand through an exclusive preview at the Malton Property Gallery, Pavilion Bukit Jalil. Don’t miss out on living in the heart of elegance and convenience right next to Pavilion Bukit Jalil Mall.

To arrange a private viewing, please get in touch with the Sales Personnel at 1700-82-5300 or visit their official website.

