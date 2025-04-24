MINI Malaysia Expands The New MINI Family With Three High-Performance John Cooper Works Models And The New MINI Cooper Convertible

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MINI, the most sophisticated compact premium automotive brand in Malaysia, celebrates the legacy and continued evolution of the John Cooper Works (JCW) name with the introduction of three exhilarating new models. In addition, the New MINI Cooper Convertible also joins the latest wave of exciting additions to the MINI Family, offering a unique open-air driving experience that amplifies the MINI spirit of “Always Open”.

Benjamin Nagel, Managing Director of BMW Group Malaysia, shared, “It’s hard to believe that just nine months ago, we introduced the New MINI Family to Malaysia, and the excitement has only grown since then. Today, we continue to honour the legendary John Cooper Works name, which was first etched into motorsport history on the legendary streets of Monte Carlo and is now celebrated worldwide. The New MINI JCW takes up the mantle as the true torchbearer of this winning legacy, bringing to life the high-octane performance and pulse-pounding agility that have made JCW legendary. As the ultimate embodiment of MINI’s performance DNA, the New MINI JCW is designed to thrill, delivering the heart-racing experience that has always defined JCW – light, powerful, and unmistakably MINI!”.

He added, “With the introduction of the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman, we’re bringing the unmistakable JCW driving experience to a broader audience, catering to different preferences while staying true to the high-performance DNA that JCW represents. These electrified models carry the legacy of MINI’s racing heritage into the future, offering an exhilarating performance with an electric pulse. At the same time, we are also introducing the New MINI Cooper Convertible, a true standout in the MINI line-up – its open-air freedom and instantly recognisable design make it an unparalleled experience. At MINI, individuality is at the core of everything we do, and these models celebrate the unique spirit that makes each MINIac stand out on the road.”

The latest lineup of MINI JCW models continue to carry the legacy of performance and racing heritage, dating back to the triumph of the classic Mini in the Monte Carlo Rally, where its agility allowed it to outperform much larger, more powerful vehicles. Building on this rich racing heritage, the John Cooper Works range has long been associated with performance and agility and these new models continue to deliver the ultimate driving experience – whether high-octane or fully electric. Introduced alongside the new petrol-powered and fully-electric MINI JCW models, the New MINI Cooper Convertible stays true to its “Always Open” philosophy – its unique open-air driving experience now combines with a state-of-the-art, all-digital cockpit, offering an experience of unmistakable driving pleasure and pure freedom.

MINI John Cooper Works – Racing Heritage and Sporty Individuality.

The John Cooper Works range stands as the epitome of sportiness and individuality, with three new models that epitomise purist designs paired with performance-driven, premium details. The New MINI JCW stays true to the brand’s illustrious racing heritage, offering a lightweight build and unparalleled go-kart handling while delivering high-octane performance, with agility at its heart. Embracing the future, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman electrify the legendary JCW spirit, extending the exhilaration to a wider audience, while maintaining the performance allure for all MINI enthusiasts.

From the front, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman feature front grille in high-gloss Black with a specially developed front lip and integrated JCW logo, while the New MINI JCW features a grille surround in high-gloss Black and exclusive upright air inlets marked by red design elements. All of the models are characterised by signature JCW design elements such as a front grille in high-gloss Black as well as Chili Red elements on the roof, mirror caps, bonnet stripes, and brake callipers – setting them apart as sporty range-toppers. Aerodynamically optimised components, as well as side skirts and wheel arches in gloss black further enhance their dynamic stance, while the distinctive rear spoiler further emphasise their sporty character. For the New MINI JCW, a visible central exhaust tailpipe further accentuates the deliberate sportiness of the model.

From the side, the New MINI JCW and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW are equipped with 18-inch JCW Lap Spoke wheels with sport tyres, while 19-inch JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone wheels with sports tyres are standard for the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman. Differentiating the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman are the inclusion of roof railings.

Meanwhile, the interiors of the New JCW models seamlessly blend sophisticated JCW design with a modern, performance-driven atmosphere. The black and red colour scheme is echoed throughout the cabin, with the dashboard featuring a knitted surface adorned with a striking black and red pattern. The JCW-specific sports seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with multicoloured knitted fabric at the shoulders, accented with red stitching to provide firm support for dynamic driving. For the all-electric models, Active Seat with electric seat adjustment and memory function is available as standard for the driver. When ambient lighting is activated, the light graphics beautifully illuminate the panoramic roof, adding an exclusive touch to the electrified JCW models.

Central to the driver-focused interior is the John Cooper Works sports steering wheel, crafted with red stitching and pronounced thumb rests for optimal grip, alongside a vertical fabric spoke at the bottom. Complementing the wheel are paddle shifters. Meanwhile, the high-resolution MINI Interaction Unit, housed in the round central instrument with a 240mm diameter, features a dedicated JCW mode that displays performance data like speed, torque, power retrieval in kW, and current g-force. The JCW-specific centre console combines black textile surfaces, red straps, and vibrant silver essence, further reinforcing the performance-oriented aesthetic of these high-performance models. Other standard interior features for both models are the MINI Navigation AR, interior and exterior mirror package with automatic anti-dazzle function interior rear-view mirror with automatic anti-dazzle function, headlining anthracite, wireless charging tray, comfort access system, and Comfort Package Plus. Meanwhile, in-car entertainment is provided by a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

In terms of performance, the New MINI JCW is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an impressive 170 kW (231 hp) and 380 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. Designed for dynamic performance, the New MINI JCW balances exceptional power and efficiency, achieving fuel consumption of 6.8–6.5 l/100 km and CO2 emissions ranging from 154–147 g/km. Exclusive for the New MINI JCW is the Adaptive Suspension.

As for the all-electric models, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW’s and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman’s powertrain delivers 190 kW (258 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, with a front-wheel drive configuration. The First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW can achieve 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Both models are capable of a top speed of 200 km/h. With an energy consumption of 15.6–15.3 kWh/100 km, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW is capable of an impressive range of up to 371 km on a full charge, whereas the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman’s energy consumption of 16.4–16.0 kWh/100 km allows for up to 355 km on a full charge. With a gross battery capacity of 54.2 kWh, both models can charge from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes, via DC charging with a maximum charging rate of 95 kW. For daily use, AC charging from 0% to 100% of up to 11 kW takes just 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The New MINI Cooper Convertible – A Modern Classic Redefined

Since its debut in 2004, the MINI Cooper Convertible has embodied the same unfiltered driving pleasure that the MINI brand has been known for, pairing unique go-kart handling with an unmistakable MINI design. Echoing the minimalist design of the classic Mini, this New MINI Convertible’s design is reduced to the essentials, accentuated with premium materials.

From the front, the model retains the iconic MINI identity with its round headlights with high-beam assistant and octagonal radiator grille. Meanwhile, its compact MINI proportions are characterised by short overhangs, a long wheelbase of 2,495mm, and large 18-inch Night Flash spoke 2-tone wheels. At just 3,879mm in length, the new MINI Cooper Convertible is suited for tight parking spaces, reinforcing its practicality for urban driving. The standard LED front and rear lights, which can be optionally configured with three different light signatures including welcome and goodbye animations, enhance its modern appeal. With the absence of the chrome elements, the design is further modernised, emphasising a cleaner and more contemporary look. Meanwhile, the fully automatic soft top, which opens in just 18 seconds, is a standout feature of the New MINI Cooper Convertible. For an extra dose of sunshine, the roof offers two unique opening options: as a sunroof or fully retracted, a feature still unparalleled in the premium small car segment.

Inside, the New MINI Cooper Convertible reveals a minimalist interior, with premium materials that enhance every aspect of the driving experience. The newly developed sports steering wheel features grey stitching and pronounced thumb rests, enhancing grip and comfort, while the vertical fabric spoke at the six o’clock position adds a sophisticated touch. Conveniently within the driver’s line of sight, the MINI Head-Up Display projects crucial driving information, seamlessly integrating with the focal point of the cockpit. The MINI Interaction Unit, with its high-resolution OLED touchscreen display, combines the functions of an instrument cluster and a central display. With a diameter of 240mm, the central instrument boasts a new graphics interface and an optimised menu structure, operation via touchscreen or voice.

Like all new-generation MINI models, the New MINI Cooper Convertible utilises MINI Operating System 9, featuring an intuitive interface inspired by smartphone apps, ensuring it feels instantly familiar to users. Additionally, the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant further enhances the driving experience by enabling full voice control of numerous vehicle functions, allowing drivers to stay focused on the road while managing settings with ease.

Assisting drivers in tracking their hours of open-top driving enjoyment, the Always Open Timer displays the duration of time with the top down within the MINI Interaction Unit. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the display, the redesigned new Toggle Bar offers direct access to essential functions, including the parking brake, gear selection, Start/Stop switch, Experience Modes, and volume control, all conveniently positioned for intuitive operation. Other standard interior features are the MINI Navigation AR, interior and exterior mirror package with automatic anti-dazzle function interior rear-view mirror with automatic anti-dazzle function, headlining anthracite, wireless charging tray, comfort access system, and Comfort Package Plus.

Adding to the ambience are the New MINI Experience Modes, which project up to seven illuminated graphics onto the dashboard via two projector units behind the central display. These projected light patterns, combined with ambient illumination and newly developed MINI Driving Sounds, enhance the overall perception of the entire interior, creating an immersive atmosphere that brings the vehicle’s expressive capabilities to life. The New MINI Cooper Convertible is further enhanced by a Harman Kardon surround sound system equipped with 12 loudspeakers, an eight-channel digital amplifier, and 365 watts of power, providing an outstanding listening experience while driving.

Performance-wise, the New MINI Cooper Convertible is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, which offers an exhilarating driving experience that exemplifies the hallmark MINI go-kart handling. The engine, delivering 150 kW (204 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, is paired with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and front-wheel drive, achieving a century sprint of 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 237 km/h. Designed to provide outstanding dynamic driving performance, the New MINI Cooper Convertible offers an impressive balance of performance and efficiency with a fuel consumption of 6.6–6.5 l/100 km and CO2 emissions ranging from 150–148 g/km. Complementing its extra-agile handling experience is the electric roof, which opens in just 18 seconds at driving speeds of up to 30 km/h, offering an unbeatable open-air driving experience.

Minimal Footprint, Maximum Safety

The New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman and the New MINI Cooper Convertible are equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, with the MINI Interaction Unit displaying the real-time status of all active features for maximum safety and comfort on every journey.

Equipped as standard are the Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus, with the former including Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Change Warning with warning when turning and active lane return, Lane Departure Warning with active steering intervention, Speed Limit Info, Manual Speed Limit Assist, Cruise Control with braking function, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, Evasion Assistant, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning with brake intervention, Rear-end Collision Prevention, and Exit Warning.

Meanwhile, the Parking Assistant Plus features Park Assist, which parks and exits the vehicle in parallel and perpendicular parking spaces, Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assist Camera with panoramic rear view, Reversing Assistant up to 50m, Parking View, Remote 3D View, Drive Recorder and Anti-Theft Recorder.

A Step into the Future with Digital Integration

Applicable for all models, the MINI App provides access to a variety of innovative functions. The Remote 3D View, generated via the vehicle’s exterior cameras, takes a snapshot of the surroundings of the parked MINI, while the Remote Engine Start allows the driver to start the engine remotely and bring the car to the desired temperature before boarding. The MyTrips feature tracks the driver’s most recent journeys and provides insights into driving style, enhancing the personalised driving experience. Besides, the MINI App includes new e-mobility features such as the ability to start/stop charging and set a desired charge level. Through the MINI App, the MINI Digital Key Plus is also available, transforming a smartphone into a vehicle key.

The MINI Connected Package (available as an upgrade through the MINI Connected Store) provides access to a constantly evolving range of apps, offering entertainment options such as in-car gaming, music, and video streaming. The package also includes Spike Intelligent Personal Assistant Avatar, MINI Navigation Extended, which provides 3D building visualisation, charging optimised routes, augmented reality directions and live traffic information, further enhancing the vehicle’s connectivity and functionality. Available as an upgrade, the Remote Engine Start upgrade allows you to start the engine remotely, cooling the interior before setting off.

The New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman offer a selection of striking exterior colours complementing their bold, sporty designs. These include Legend Grey, Nanuq White, and Midnight Black. Meanwhile, the New MINI Cooper Convertible comes in exterior colours Copper Grey, Sunny Side Yellow and Ocean Wave Green.

MINI Roadside Assistance

The New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman and the New MINI Cooper Convertible are covered by MINI Malaysia’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance programme, available for all new MINI vehicles with a comprehensive list of services that include a 24-Hour, 365-days-a-year Accident and Help on the Phone and On the Spot Hotline, Free Towing Services and when needed (over 200KM from residential home), Replacement Vehicle, Seamless Mobility, Accommodation, Mobility Services Solutions as well as Repatriation services.

The MINI Roadside Assistance programme can be accessed by contacting 1800-88-8808.

MINI Extended Warranty & Service Package

Exemplifying MINI’s commitment to quality and driver satisfaction is the standard two-year warranty, with an optional warranty and service extension providing long-term certainty and peace of mind when purchasing a new MINI.

Additionally, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW and the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman are covered by an 8-Year / 160,000 km Battery Warranty (whichever comes first).

MINI Service Online

Making a service appointment has never been easier. The new online service programme will now allow customers to schedule their service needs directly at their preferred MINI Authorised Dealerships via https://service.mini.my/

MINI Financing

With Easy Drive Financing by BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, the New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman and the New MINI Cooper Convertible can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM3,074, RM2,263, RM2,456 and RM2,914 respectively (based on estimates of 75% loan, 100,000 km mileage on a five-year tenure)*.

Whilst with the Straight-Line Financing Plan, the New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman and the New MINI Cooper Convertible can be owned with a monthly instalment plan starting from RM3,527, RM2,408, RM2,573 and RM3,527 respectively (based on estimates of an 75% loan on a seven-year tenure)*.

* Terms and conditions apply.

The retail pricing of the New MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW, the First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman and the New MINI Cooper Convertible with SST (on the road, without insurance) are:

The New MINI JCW RM318,888.00 Add-On Extended Warranty & Service Package RM12,100.00 The First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Add-On Extended Warranty & Service Package RM218,888.00 RM6,300.00 The First-Ever All-Electric MINI JCW Aceman RM233,888.00 Add-On Extended Warranty & Service Package RM7,300.00 The New MINI Cooper Convertible RM 318,888.00 Add-On Extended Warranty & Service Package RM10,400.00

