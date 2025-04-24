Malaysia Airlines, Brisbane Airport And Tourism And Events Queensland Sign Strategic MoU To Boost Travel To Queensland

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), Brisbane Airport, and Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) have signed a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen tourism and air connectivity between Malaysia and Queensland, Australia.

The signing ceremony on 19 April 2025, marks the beginning of a three-year collaboration in support of Malaysia Airlines’ network expansion plans, coinciding with the recent announcement of its new Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane service, unveiled at the MATTA Fair.

The new service is scheduled to commence on 29 November 2025, with five weekly flights. To mark the launch, attractive all-in return fares are available from MYR 1,999 for Economy Class and MYR 8,999 for Business Class. These introductory fares are available for booking now until 18 May 2025.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group, said, “This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Malaysia Airlines as we continue to expand our network with the introduction of the Kuala Lumpur–Brisbane route. We are committed to offering passengers more direct flight options while ensuring an exceptional travel experience rooted in comfort, premium service, and the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality. By partnering with Brisbane Airport and Tourism and Events Queensland, we can leverage shared insights to drive demand, enhance connectivity, and strengthen our position as the gateway to Asia and beyond. We look forward to supporting tourism and trade between Malaysia and Queensland, connecting people, cultures, and opportunities.”

The sentiment was echoed by Brisbane Airport, who welcomed the return of Malaysia Airlines to Brisbane. Anthony Cicuttini, SVP and Head of Aviation Business Development, Brisbane Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome Malaysia Airlines back to Brisbane Airport. The Kuala Lumpur hub allows seamless connectivity to Malaysia and other key markets in Asia and Europe for travellers and is a welcome addition to Brisbane’s network. With the return of Malaysia Airlines, Brisbane Airport is officially back to our pre-pandemic numbers of 33 direct destinations. Partnering with Malaysia Airlines and Tourism and Events Queensland enables sustained success of the services, driving traffic and trade across the network. By leveraging the strength of each partner, we are creating an environment for success.”

Tourism and Events Queensland also shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration and the positive impact it will bring to the state’s visitor economy. Craig Davidson, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism and Events Queensland, said “This is a fantastic outcome for Queensland’s visitor economy and our ongoing commitment to grow aviation access. Malaysia is a key market for us, and this partnership with Malaysia Airlines and Brisbane Airport will make it easier than ever for travellers from across Asia to discover Queensland. From the Great Barrier Reef to our vibrant cities and glorious golden coasts, there’s a world of experiences waiting in our vast and beautiful state, and we’re excited to welcome more travellers to explore it all.”

This partnership aims to stimulate travel demand to Queensland by leveraging the combined strengths, insights, and market reach of all three parties. Through coordinated marketing initiatives and joint promotional campaigns, the collaboration will enhance Queensland’s appeal as a preferred destination, while positioning Malaysia Airlines as the preferred carrier for travellers flying into Brisbane.

The new route and strategic partnership are expected to bring significant economic and tourism benefits, strengthening bilateral ties and facilitating greater people-to-people connectivity between Malaysia and Queensland.

