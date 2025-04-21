Ten Lucky Fans Will Have The Chance To Meet TREASURE At Nuuna Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nuuna will be having Choi Hyun Suk, Doyoung, Haruto, and Park Jeong Woo from K-pop group TREASURE in an exclusive fan meeting in Kuala Lumpur on 30 May, 2025, marking their third visit after performing concert tours in Malaysia in 2023 and 2024.

This time, 10 lucky fans will be selected to attend the “Exclusive Private Fansign Nuuna With TREASURE” session. The session aims to strengthen the bond between the artists and the fans by providing the opportunity to meet TREASURE face-to-face.

To meet the members exclusively, fans are required to participate by purchasing at least one pack of Nuuna products.

The participation period will run from 14 April to 18 May 2025 and the requirements are as follows:

Purchase and submit at least one (1) pack of Nuuna products (any flavour) with a valid and original receipt from any online or offline store in Malaysia.

Take a photo with of the Nuuna product and upload it to your Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter with the hashtag #NuunaBersamaTreasure and tag the Nuuna official social media account @nuunamalaysia.

Ensure your account is set to public.

Submit your proof of purchase and social media post by scanning the QR code provided by the organiser.

Winners will be announced on 24 May, 2025.

Nuuna Instant Noodles

Launched on 26 February, 2023, Nuuna introduces its latest product, the first instant fried bihun (vermicelli) in Malaysia.

Nuuna offers a variety of flavours including Original Instant Bihun Goreng, Spicy Instant Bihun Goreng, Spicy Cheese Flavour Instant Vermicelli, Nasi Lemak Flavour Instant Vermicelli, Nasi Lemak Flavour Instant Noodles, and Spicy Cheese Flavour Instant Noodles.

