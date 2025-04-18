Malaysia Airlines’ Flagship A330-300 Aircraft Dons Manchester United Livery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

National air carrier Malaysia Airlines announced a series of exciting developments aimed at elevating its global presence and connectivity, including the unveiling of its latest co-branded aircraft livery in partnership with the Manchester United football club.

The airline also confirmed its return to Brisbane starting from November 2025 alongside increased flight frequencies across its Asia-Pacific network as it seeks to strengthen its global connectivity as the gateway to Asia and beyond.

Malaysia Airlines x Manchester United Co-Branded Livery

The bespoke livery, now featured on the airline’s flagship A330-300, blends the national pride of Malaysia with Manchester United’s global sporting prestige. With dynamic red lines flowing from the Malaysia flag into the club’s iconic red, the design symbolises harmony, strength, and unity between aviation and sports – two forces that inspire and connect people worldwide.

Its unveiling was made even more memorable with the presence of Manchester United legends Dimitar Berbatov, Nemanja Vidić, and Lúis Nani who joined the celebrations in Malaysia. Fans can look forward to a not-to-be-missed public meet and greet sessions from 18 to 20 April, 2025, at the MAG Arena, offering an exciting opportunity to interact with football greats.

Return to Brisbane and enhanced frequencies

Malaysia Airlines also announced its highly anticipated return to Brisbane, reinstating direct flights to Queensland from 29 November 2025, with a promo fare starting from RM1,999 all-in return for Economy Class and Business Class from RM8,999 all-in return. This strategic move reaffirms the airline’s commitment to the Australian market, complementing increased frequencies to Sydney and Melbourne to better serve both leisure and business travellers. The airline will also be introducing the all-new A330neo fleet on selected ANZ routes, offering enhanced , fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge cabin features.

Australia remains one of Malaysia Airlines’ key international markets, with growing demand from both inbound and outbound segments. The enhanced capacity will provide greater connectivity, flexibility, and more seamless travel options for passengers across the region. The airline’s presence at MATTA Fair 2025 will spotlight this commitment, where key partnerships with Australian tourism boards are expected to be formalised over the three-day event.

The airline has also increased flight frequencies across its Asia-Pacific network, with added services to popular cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Surabaya, Phuket, and Trivandrum. This strategic move not only enhances connectivity for both business and leisure travellers but also reinforces Malaysia Airlines’ commitment to meeting growing regional travel demand and strengthening its presence across key markets.

Malaysia Airlines unveils lie-flat Business Class on 737-10

At the same event, Malaysia Airlines previewed its new lie-flat Business Class seats for the Boeing 737-10 – a first for its narrowbody fleet – bringing consistent end to end comfort to regional travel. Passengers can enjoy seamless journeys, such as Trivandrum to Kuala Lumpur on the 737-10 with onward connections to Melbourne on the A330neo, all within a unified, premium cabin experience. With plans to operate 55 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft by 2030, this expansion supports the airline’s fleet modernisation and ambition to be a top 10 global and top 5 Asian airline.

“This marks a bold and exciting new chapter for Malaysia Airlines, as we unite the passion of sport, the spirit of innovation, and the pride of our nation. Our partnership with Manchester United embodies shared values of excellence and global ambition, while the resumption of Brisbane flights and expanded regional connectivity reinforce our strategic focus on growth” said Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

“With the introduction of lie-flat Business Class seats on our new Boeing 737-10 aircraft, we are redefining the travel experience for our guests. As we continue to elevate our offerings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reimagining travel through the lens of Malaysian hospitality, guided by our vision to be among the world’s leading airlines,” he added.

Product enhancements

Malaysia Airlines also announced enhanced attributes across Economy Class fare tiers, giving passengers more choics tailored to their travel needs with Economy Value (formerly Economy Lite), Economy Basic, and Economy Flex, reaffirming its commitment to customer-centric experience. Economy Value includes 7kg cabin baggage, 20kg checked baggage, complimentary meals, a 10% child discount, and booking flexibility for a fee – delivering comfort, convenience, and signature Malaysian hospitality.

To further cater to diverse travel needs, EnrichMoney by Malaysia Airlines is a multi-currency e-wallet and Visa prepaid card, designed to enhance both travel and lifestyle experiences. Its latest feature – Pay with EnrichMoney points – lets members redeem points istantly via DuitNow QR at participating merchants, making it the first solution of its kind in Malaysia. From 18 April to 31 May 2025, members who use this feature will enjoy up to RM5 off, making it even easier to turn loyalty into everyday value.

Malaysia Airlines’ momentum is further bolstered by strategic trade and industry partnerships with leading organisations such as Google, Atout France, Panorama Group, Student Universe, amongst others – reflecting its forward-looking approach to collaborative growth and digital transformation in the digital sector.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.