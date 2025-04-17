Malaysia Aviation Group Unveils Exclusive Offers and Experiences at MATTA Fair 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, AMAL, Enrich and Journify, returns as the Official Airline Partner and

Premier Sponsor for Malaysia’s largest international travel fair, MATTA Fair 2025, set for 18 to 20 April 2025 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.

Occupying 16,000 square feet of space on Level 3 of MITEC, the MAG Arena promises to steal the spotlight with a line-up of exciting experiences that fuse innovation, travel inspiration, and legendary entertainment.

The arena promises an engaging experience featuring interactive cabin experience of its fleet and the all-new A330neo, AI-powered destination showcases as part of its Time For campaign, and a once-in-a-lifetime meet–and–greet with three Manchester United Legends – building anticipation for an unforgettable MATTA Fair experience.

With a strong emphasis on customer-centric innovation, value-driven promotions, and seamless end-to-end travel experiences, Malaysia Aviation Group continues to strengthen its position as the nation’s flagship carrier – connecting travellers to an expanding global network with greater efficiency and convenience. Key highlights on the available promotions:

Malaysia Airlines MATTA Fair Deals: Up to 30% off on Economy and Business Class fares across all Malaysia Airlines' routes (domestic and international) for travel until 31 March 2026, available for three days only at MITEC Kuala Lumpur and on www.malaysiaairlines.com and the Malaysia Airlines mobile app until 28 April 2025.

Firefly MATTA Fair Offers: Fares from RM59 for all operated flights during the MATTA Fair period (online and offline purchases), with the option for the new FlyBetter Bundle (preferred seat selection and an additional 5kg baggage allowance).

Enrich Member Exclusive Sales: The MATTA 48-Hour Enrich Priority Sale will provide Enrich members and Enrich Co-Brand cardholders early access to deals (15-16 April 2025), with an extra 5% off promotional fares for Enrich members booking online, and 5x EnrichMoney Points for members using EnrichMoney Visa prepaid card or 4x bonus Enrich Points using Ambank Enrich Visa Credit Card across all MAG platforms.

Buyers' Contest: MAG airlines will be giving away a total of 18 return tickets (including Business Class to Paris and Economy Class to Japan and India) through the Buyers' Contest at the MATTA Fair.

Enrich Promotions: Enrich members can enjoy 10% bonus Enrich Points on Enrich Hotels stays (until 30 Sept 2025) and 5,000 Points off redemptions of 10,000 or more, plus 20% off Points on Enrich Xperience redemptions (18-20 April 2025), and can fast-track to Silver or Gold with EnrichMoney and earn exclusive perks at MATTA Fair.

MHholidays and Journify Offers: MHholidaysis offering discounts on Flight + Hotel packages (RM300 off Business Class, RM150 off Economy Class for international and domestic destinations), complimentary Golden Lounge access for the first online bookings (18-20 April 2025), and Journify's Journify Travel Sale includes RM100 discounts on Flight + Hotel packages across ASEAN and RM200 off MHflypass for CIMB credit cardholders, plus 5% off travel extras on Journify.

travel extras on Journify.

