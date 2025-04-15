MG’s All-New MGS5 EV Hits Malaysia: Stylish, Electric, and Surprisingly Affordable

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MG Motor Malaysia has just unveiled the all-new MGS5 EV, giving Malaysians a closer look at its upcoming electric SUV that blends style, performance, and practicality – all at an estimated starting price of RM115,000. Positioned in the B-segment, the MGS5 EV is designed to offer an accessible entry into electric motoring without compromising on features or driving experience.

This model is the first EV MG is introducing as part of its relaunch in the Malaysian market. Emory Qifeng, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia, emphasized that the MGS5 EV represents a fresh chapter for the brand. He noted that it sets a new benchmark for what local customers can expect from MG, highlighting its class-leading driving dynamics and design specifically tailored for Malaysian roads.

One of the key selling points of the MGS5 EV is its performance-focused engineering. It offers rear-wheel drive across the board – something rare in this segment – which provides a more engaging and responsive drive. Buyers can choose between two battery options. The first is a 49kWh pack paired with a 125kW motor, delivering 170PS, 250Nm of torque, and a WLTP-rated range of up to 340 kilometers. For those needing more range, the larger 62.2kWh battery extends the driving distance to about 430 kilometers and supports 150kW DC fast charging, which significantly reduces charging downtime.

Despite its performance credentials, the MGS5 EV doesn’t skimp on everyday usability and modern conveniences. Both battery variants come well-equipped with 6.6kW AC charging, and feature MG’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which allows users to power external devices directly from the car. The interior includes a large 12.8-inch central touchscreen with voice command functionality, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and seamless wireless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is comprehensive, with seven airbags and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems such as lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking all included as standard.

For those who want a more premium driving experience, the 62kWh variant also comes with a range of additional comfort and design enhancements. These include larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and seats trimmed in a leather-fabric combination with MG’s signature perforated design. The driver’s seat is power-adjustable, the steering wheel is wrapped in heated leather, and a six-speaker premium sound system enhances in-car entertainment. Other refinements like rain-sensing wipers, rear reading lamps, and a 360-degree surround view camera further add to the car’s upscale feel.

Buyers will also have a choice of five exterior colours – Arctic White, Monument Silver, Camden Grey, Dynamic Red, and Elegant Latte 1. The interior is finished in a dark colour scheme, with the same leather and fabric seat combination across the range, offering a clean, modern look that complements the vehicle’s sharp exterior.

The MG MGS5 EV is set to shake up the local EV market with its competitive pricing, strong feature set, and enjoyable driving dynamics. With an estimated starting price of RM115,000 before registration and insurance, it presents a strong value proposition for anyone looking to switch to electric, whether you’re a first-time EV buyer or simply want a more dynamic alternative to the typical compact SUV.

