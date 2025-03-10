Sabahan Women Entrepreneurs Preserve Heritage Through TikTok Shop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From the land below the wind, where dense rainforests meet bustling marketplaces, a new wave of women entrepreneurs are driving growth online through e-commerce.

They’re not just selling their products, they’re sharing the heritage of Sabah, the crafts, natural treasures, and the deep connection to their culture, bringing the wonders of their heritage to their customers.

Embellishing Women with Fresh Water Pearls

Sabahan seller on TikTok Shop, Ruhie Rue, along with her business RAA, takes a

different but equally powerful approach, by sharing the beauty of Sabah’s pearls through authentic content and engaging livestream sessions. Recognizing the potential of digital platforms early on, she anticipated the arrival of e-commerce in Malaysia.

Being one of the early adopters of TikTok Shop, she was able to expand her Sabah-based pearl business to reach a nationwide audience. Today, the business has accumulated over 40,000 products sold and is recognised as a Star Shop on the platform, an exclusive and much-sought-after badge on TikTok Shop that represents exceptional performance.

But Ruhie’s success goes beyond sales figures. She prioritizes community engagement and storytelling, proving that authenticity and genuine connection resonate deeply with online audiences. Her journey highlights how digital platforms can break down barriers and build communities around shared passions.

Weaving Heritage into the Digital Age

Elysiana Jemaslin is a young Sabahan entrepreneur and full-time arts teacher on a mission to preserve East Malaysia cultural heritage while making it accessible to modern audiences.

What started as a small business to make a little more pocket money as a university student, has since transformed into a million-ringgit-revenue-generating venture that breathes new life into traditional Sabahan and Sarawakian motifs.

This interest stems from her university studies, where she explored the philosophy behind traditional motifs and their cultural significance, fueling her passion to share and educate others about their deeper meanings.

Elysiana sought to bridge this gap between traditional and modern cultures by incorporating heritage designs into fashionable jerseys. Her designs features motifs like vinusak, corak linongkitan rungus, pua kumbu Sarawak, and tatu Iban Sarawak – each carrying deep historical and cultural significance. Through her innovation, she ensures that part of Malaysia’s artistic legacy continues to be celebrated.

Through TikTok Shop, particularly via engaging content and livestream on the platform, she has expanded her reach beyond Sabah and Sarawak, building a loyal customer base nationwide. Due to her exemplary performance and success, TikTok Shop has also awarded her business with the exclusive Star Shop badge on the platform.

Innovative Sustainable Entrepreneurship

Standing near the overflowing Kayu Madang landfill, Saila knew she had to act before Sabah’s pristine landscapes were buried under plastic waste. Her journey from journalist to an activist and eco-warrior exemplifies the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

She founded LJD Corporation, transforming discarded plastic into beautiful, sustainable tourism products. By employing local artisans and refugees, Saila is not only creating jobs but also fostering environmental consciousness.

E-commerce platforms, like TikTok Shop, are key enablers that empowered Saila to amplify her impact beyond Sabah, scaling the business and movement. Her story is a testament to how businesses can be a powerful vehicle for social and environmental change.

These three women share common factors that underscore the transformative potential of digital entrepreneurship. They embrace continuous learning, attending workshops, and adapting to evolving trends.

They understand the power of storytelling, building their brands with compelling stories and authentic connections that resonate with their audiences. They

overcome barriers, whether geographical, resource-related, or societal, and they adeptly balance personal lives with the demands of e-commerce, leveraging the flexibility of digital platforms.

As digital commerce continues to evolve, the next generation of women entrepreneurs will not only build businesses but redefine how businesses grow online, driven by purpose, culture, and innovation.

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate not just the women who are leading this change today, but those who accelerate action for tomorrow.

Through the accessible equipment and support readily available from the recently launched TikTok Shop LIVE Hub in Penampang, Sabah, local MSMEs can follow in the footsteps of these women entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses online.

