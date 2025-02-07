Firefly Expands Subang Jet Operations With Launch Of New Direct Routes To Kuching and Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Firefly, a subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), recently announced the expansion of its jet operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (SZB) with the launch of two new direct flights to Kuching (KCH) and Changi International Airport (SIN) beginning 24 March 2025.

To celebrate the launch, passengers can enjoy exclusive all-in, one-way promotional fares starting from RM219 to Kuching, and RM189 to Singapore., providing an excellent opportunity to explore these destinations at exceptional value.

These new routes will be serviced by Firefly’s modern retrofitted Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which passengers will also enjoy complimentary 10kg check-in baggage, 7kg carry-on baggage, and in-flight refreshments, ensuring a comfortable journey.

Additionally, for a more flexible travel experience, passengers may upgrade to Flex, which includes 30kg checked baggage and unlimited flight changes.

Group Managing Director of MAG Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said “The launch of these new routes marks another milestone in Firefly’s mission to deliver enhanced connectivity and convenience. Complementing our turboprop services in SZB, we aim to offer customers a travel experience that combines comfort, affordability, and efficiency while unlocking new travel opportunities”.

Since 2008, Firefly has been an integral part of the Subang aviation landscape, initially offering turboprop services to various domestic and regional destinations.

With these latest additions to its jet operations from Subang, Firefly will significantly boost its presence in the hub, operating 28 weekly flights on its Boeing 737-800 aircraft to four destinations, including Penang and Kota Kinabalu, positioning itself as a key player in providing convenient travel options and seamless connections for business and leisure travellers alike.

For more information and to book your flights, visit the official Firefly website at https://fireflyz.com.my

