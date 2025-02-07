CNY Joyride: 100+ Grab Drivers Deliver Festive Joy To Over 300 Lives!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Chinese New Year, Grab Malaysia continued its tradition of spreading festive warmth through its #GrabBersamaMalaysia initiative.

At the heart of this effort are the dedicated Grab drivers and delivery partners, whose unwavering commitment and contributions are making ‘guo nian’ (New Year celebration) special for many.

Together, they brought joy to over 300 individuals across various charity homes, nursing care centres, and OKU-focused organisations in Alor Setar, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kemaman, Kuantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, and Sungai Petani.

Embracing the festive spirit of the season, Grab went ‘bai nian’ (festive visits) to homes such as Pertubuhan Kebajikan Shan De Johor Bahru, Rumah Orang Tua Uzur Pulau Pinang, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak-kanak Berjasa Kinta in Ipoh, Sayang Sayang Nursing Care Center in Alor Setar, and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Kurang Upaya (OKU) Seremban.

Over 100 Grab drivers and delivery partners took part in distributing ‘bai nian li wu’ (festive gifts), which included daily essentials and necessities while spending time with residents to brighten their celebration.

“It is initiatives like these that make me proud to be part of the Grab community,” said Khairul Azman Mohamad Fauzee, a Grab driver-partner from Sungai Petani since 2017.

“As a Grab driver, I meet so many people every day – some just need a ride from point A to point B, while others might need a little extra help along the way. I would do what I can to make their journey easier. This initiative was an extension of that same desire to help, where I could extend my hand in kindness and witness the joy it brings.” Khairul Azman Mohamad Fauzee.

In the spirit of togetherness, Grab drivers and delivery partners also roamed around various cities to share well wishes and distributed ‘gan’ (mandarin oranges) to over 600 of their peers at regular gathering spots.

This simple yet meaningful exchange reflected the camaraderie within the community and ‘tuan yuan’ (reunion) that defines the season.

“The festive season is a time for togetherness. It is heartwarming to see how initiatives like this one help ensure that no community is left behind, especially those who are often overlooked,” said Adelene Foo, Managing Director of Grab Malaysia.

Seeing the smiles and excitement of the people we met was a powerful reminder of how small gestures can make a big difference. I am incredibly grateful to our drivers and delivery partners for their dedication in helping make this initiative a reality. I would also like to acknowledge the incredible work of the volunteers and social workers at these homes — the everyday heroes who devote themselves to uplifting communities and making a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve. Grab Malaysia Managing Director Adelene Foo.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.