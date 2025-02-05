emart24 Plans For 5 Outlets To Be Certified Halal Each Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular Korean convenience store chain emart24 which has its e-kafé certified halal by JAKIM now has ambitious plans to roll out five halal-certified outlets every month this year.

CEO of emart24 Holdings Sdn Bhd, Vuitton Pang, made this announcement at emart24 e-kafé at Southville, where its halal certificate was presented by the Head of Malaysia International Halal Academy (MIHA), Mohd. Rizal Ismail, on behalf of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

Pang said, besides Southville, emart24 (e-kafé) at Vista Alam in Shah Alam has also received the halal certification.

“Meeting the needs of our customers has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Pang. Securing halal certification is a significant step in our commitment to offering trusted, high-quality Korean street food that is Muslim-friendly,” he informed.

Pang said that emart24 was giving priority to get all its current outlets certified halal. “With our internal processes and standard operating procedures already fine-tuned, we are primed to get five outlets certified halal each month. At this rate, we aim to completely get all the outlets certified halal by next year,” he added.

Also at the ceremony was prominent religious scholar Datuk Dr Hj Zahazan bin Mohamed who commended emart24’s unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of the Muslim community.

“This halal certification of emart24 reflects its genuine dedication to meeting the highest standards of quality and hygiene while respecting the desires of Muslim consumers.

“I am certain this will further strengthen the trust and bond that emart24 has built up with its Muslim customers,” Zahazan said.

Also present were Tan Chuan Hoe, Chief Commercial Officer of emart24 Holdings Sdn Bhd, Chang Chung Ho, Director of Korea Agro-Trade (aT) Centre Kuala Lumpur and invited guests.

With over 80 outlets nationwide and over 800,000 monthly transactions, emart24 has grown in popularity for its unique offerings of Korean-inspired snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals. Its halal-certified initiative further solidifies its position in the market, winning over a larger customer base with its adherence to the highest dietary guidelines and standards of halal compliance.

To meet the rigorous standards of halal certification, emart24 has implemented strict supplier vetting processes, thorough cleanliness protocols, and stringent quality controls. Suppliers are required to submit documentation reviewed by halal executives, with details uploaded to JAKIM’s official portal.

The certification process reinforces the company’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of compliance and transparency.

In line with this milestone, emart24 will have special promotions at its Southville store this weekend, offering customers exclusive deals and discounts.

“We are committed to providing offerings that ensure all Malaysians can feel confident in our products as we embark on this halal journey,” Pang added.

Owned by Shinsegae Group, the largest retailer in South Korea, emart24 is the fastest-growing convenience store brand in South Korea, with more than 7,000 outlets in various formats and store sizes. Malaysia became its first overseas market in 2021.

Its halal-certified initiative also ties in with the brand’s “Hello, Neighbour” tagline, emphasising its commitment to being a friendly and approachable convenience store for the community.

By aligning its offerings with local cultural and religious values, emart24 looks to become a leader in Malaysia’s convenience store landscape.

