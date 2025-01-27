This Financial Literacy Programme Offers RM1.5 Million In Grants For 500 University Students

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

FWD Insurance continues its transformative mission to champion financial literacy among Malaysia’s youth by partnering with Arus Academy to empower university students through the Fun(d) for Life – University Edition (FFL Uni) programme.

This initiative aims to equip 500 university students across Malaysia’s local universities with essential financial skills through a 3-month curriculum that includes training, coaching, and community service.

At the end of the programme, students will receive RM3,000 cash in the form of savings or a fixed deposit, enabling them with the means to develop financial independence and foster positive habits for their future.

“At FWD Insurance, financial literacy is something very dear to our hearts, recognising it as a fundamental skill everyone should have. Through this programme, we go beyond education by offering a holistic approach that not only equips young people with the skills to manage their finance, but also provides them with the resources to put their learning into practice,” said Mak See Sen, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Insurance.

By investing in their growth, we empower individuals and cultivate a financially literate society, driving Malaysia’s economic progress. FWD Insurance CEO Mak See Sen.

“The Fun(d) for Life – University Edition programme equips university students with the financial skills and autonomy to make informed decisions about their futures,” said Alina Amir, CEO and Co-Founder of Arus Academy.

University students are at a pivotal stage of their lives, where building strong financial habits can significantly shape their future careers and personal goals. Arus Academy CEO and Co-Founder Alina Amir.

The 3-month FFL Uni programme begins with a 3-day immersive boot camp focused on setting financial goals, budgeting, and creating comprehensive financial plans, including savings, protection, and investments.

Over the course of the programme, students will receive ongoing coaching and mentoring, alongside tools to track expenses, reflect on their financial habits, and develop actionable financial plans.

Participants will also document their journey through weekly diaries to raise awareness about financial literacy.

A significant component of the initiative includes 8 hours of community service, where participants teach financial literacy to at least 20 peers.

By the programme’s end, each participant will receive a meaningful RM3,000 grant, deposited into their savings accounts or as fixed deposits, to support their financial goals and foster long-term independence.

With an anticipated reach of over 10,000 beneficiaries through direct engagement and community service, the initiative reinforces Malaysia’s vision of fostering a financially literate, resilient, and economically inclusive society.

Aligned with FWD Insurance’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals to uplift communities, the program seamlessly blends Arus Academy’s innovative teaching methods with FWD Insurance’s dedication to financial inclusion, working hand-in-hand towards a common goal of nurturing a financially savvy generation.

By reaching tertiary students, FFL Uni is broadening its impact on youth of all ages, promoting a more inclusive and sustainable future nationwide.

Previously, a collaboration between Arus Academy and FWD Takaful Berhad benefited over 47,108 primary and secondary school students from January to December 2024 through comprehensive financial education initiatives, featuring interactive learning portals, financial literacy camps, and design-focused events in 2024.

The first cohort, comprising 50 students, will begin in February 2025.

