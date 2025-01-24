Grab Malaysia Celebrates PWD Drivers Obtaining Their PSV Licences

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grab Malaysia celebrates another milestone as a new cohort of its Person with Disabilities (PWD) partners across the nation successfully obtained their Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licenses. This achievement comes after years of dedicated collaboration between Grab Malaysia and associations such as Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (MFD) and Persatuan Pemandu e-Hailing OKU Fizikal Malaysia, overcoming challenges and ensuring inclusivity within the digital economy.

Rashid Shukor, Director of Country Operations and Mobility, Grab Malaysia shared, “This milestone is a testament to the resilience of our PWD partners, who proudly refer to themselves as Orang Kuat Usaha or hardworking people, and the collective effort to build a more inclusive digital economy. At Grab, we are committed to providing PWDs with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. It also reflects our ongoing collaboration with stakeholders to simplify regulatory processes and create equal access for everyone.”

Rashid Shukor, Director of Country Operations and Mobility, Grab Malaysia (top left), Nur Zafira Azahar, Head of Platform Quality & Engagement, Grab Malaysia (top right), together with cohort of PWD partners who received their PSV license.

Currently, over 3,100 PWDs across the region earn an income through the Grab platform. As part of its commitment, Grab Malaysia continues to work closely with the various ministries to address regulatory challenges that hinder PWDs’ access to earning opportunities. This includes streamlining processes for obtaining PSV licenses for deaf drivers and addressing barriers faced by physically disabled drivers on a case-by-case basis.

“We remain focused on reducing barriers to entry and simplifying regulations, so that more Malaysians, including those from underserved communities, can independently earn an income and contribute to the digital economy,” Rashid added.

