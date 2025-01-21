Unleash Your Adventurous Spirit: American Tourister And AirAsia Unveil The Funseekers Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American Tourister, a leading global luggage and lifestyle brand, has partnered with AirAsia brand co. (Abc.), the steward of the iconic AirAsia masterbrand and one of Asean’s most recognisable brands to unveil the highly anticipated The Funseekers Collection.

This vibrant new capsule collection is designed with the adventurous spirit of millennials and Gen Z in mind, featuring bold designs and practical functionality to turn every travel journey into a joyful experience.

Bringing together two iconic brands synonymous with travel and adventure, The Funseekers Collection blends style, durability, and playful design, embodying the shared vision of both brands to elevate every journey.

With vibrant and functional gear, travellers can confidently embark on their adventures, expressing their personality while exploring the world in style.

“At American Tourister, we believe travel should be fun, stylish and stress-free. The Funseekers Collection, launching in Malaysia, embodies these values with visually striking and highly functional designs, perfect for today’s generation of explorers. We’re excited to collaborate with AirAsia, a brand that shares our passion for making travel accessible and enjoyable for all,” said Ambert Khoo, General Manager of Samsonite Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

“The Funseekers Collection is a perfect extension of our brand’s philosophy in creating meaningful connections for travellers — combining practicality with a style that resonates with the free-spirited and the adventurous. Partnering with American Tourister, we’re excited to take part in every traveller’s journey with a collection that not only inspires exploration but also makes travel more accessible, reflecting the heart of what AirAsia represents—connecting people, discovering places and igniting passion in every journey,” said Rudy Khaw, CEO of AirAsia brand co.

Adventure Awaits with The Funseekers Collection

The Funseekers Collection is a practical yet stylish range of luggage and accessories designed for those who embrace every adventure.

Featuring bold black and red medium and cabin-sized luggage, as well as versatile crossbody bags, this collection seamlessly blends functionality with flair.

Whether for a spontaneous weekend getaway or a global adventure, The Funseekers Collection is crafted to elevate every journey.

Fun factors of the collection include a playful Floatie Charm attached to each bag, adding a fun and personal touch to every trip.

The aircraft seatbelt-inspired straps reflect the spirit of travel and adventure, enhancing the collection’s bold design.

A Fun-Filled Multi-Sensory Adventure

To celebrate the launch of The Funseekers Collection, American Tourister and AirAsia hosted an immersive event that brought the adventurous spirit of the collection to life.

The event was designed to engage guests in fun, interactive activities that reflected the essence of travel and exploration.

Guests enjoyed a range of engaging activities, from crystal readings and DIY travel charm creations to pinning photos on a map to share their travel memories.

They crafted shadow boxes filled with mementos, played the nostalgic Tikam game with traditional Malaysian prizes, and posed for custom caricatures that captured their travel personalities.

Each of these activities provided a personal touch, allowing guests to take home one-of-a-kind souvenirs as a reminder of the event.

The evening concluded with an electrifying DJ set by Ashley Lau, who kept the energy high with upbeat tunes that resonated with the adventurous theme of the night.

The combination of engaging activities and lively music created an unforgettable atmosphere, leaving guests with the thrill of exploration and the joy of The Funseekers Collection.

The Funseekers Collection is now available for purchase at the following retail locations:

Sunway Velocity (1-42, First Floor)

eslite Spectrum (Lot 118, First Floor, The Starhill KL)

SEIBU The Exchange TRX (Level 2)

SOGO Kuala Lumpur (Level 2)

SOGO The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bahru (Ground Floor)

Isetan KLCC (Level 3)

Isetan The Gardens (Level 2)

Parkson Elite Pavilion KL (Level 6)

Parkson Elite 1 Utama (2nd Floor)

Parkson Sunway Pyramid (Lower Ground Floor)

