Soar Into 2X The Fun This CNY & School Holidays With Skyline Luge KL

This Chinese New Year and school holidays, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur invites families and friends to experience the perfect blend of festivity and fun with two exciting packages designed to make the season unforgettable.

Whether you’re luging for good fortune or making the most of your school break, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur is the place to be!

Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur is the ultimate destination for festive fun this season. Soar high on the Skyride for scenic views, enjoy luge rides on four different tracks to choose from, and soak in the vibrant Chinese New Year ambience completed with decorations around the park.

It’s the perfect setting to create memorable moments with your loved ones while celebrating the joy of the season!

Ong for Luge Package

Celebrate the Year of the Snake in the most exhilarating way possible with the Ong for Luge Package! Get ready for a heart-pounding adventure as you go down the exciting luge tracks and take in the spectacular views from the Skyride.

Whether you’re seeking thrills or simply want to soak in the beauty of the season, this is the perfect way to kick off your Chinese New Year celebrations. The details of this special offer are as follows:

This online-exclusive promotion is valid for all timeslots and applies to online purchases of 4 (RM70) or 5 (RM80) Luge Rides + Skyride Combo packages.

Includes 1x Coca-Cola Zero (330ml) and a limited-edition Angpao in each package.

Available while stocks last, up till January 24.

School’s Out Package

Looking for the perfect way to make this school break unforgettable for your kids? The School’s Out Package is tailor-made for families, friends, and young thrill-seekers looking to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Make the most of this school holiday season with a fun-filled day that’s bound to thrill everyone in the family! The details of this special offer are as follows:

This promotion is valid for online and onsite purchases of 4 (RM70) or 5 (RM80) Luge Rides + Skyride Combo packages, and is available for selected timeslots only; 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm.

Includes 1x Coca-Cola Zero (330ml) in each package.

Available from 25th January till 16th February 2025

Join the Festive Fun!

Don’t miss out on an incredible season of thrills and celebration at Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur. Make memories that last a lifetime and don’t forget to share the joy with #CubaTryLuge!

While visiting Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, make your way to FunPark, Gamuda Luge Gardens for their vibrant Chinese New Year Activation from 18th January to 16th February 2025.

Enjoy festive decorations, exclusive merchandise, and thrilling entertainment, including lion dances and cultural performances.

Don’t miss the JomHavoc Weekly Bazaar, open every Saturday and Sunday from January to March 2025, with special dates for Chinese New Year (29th – 30th January) and Thaipusam (10th – 11th February)

For more information and to purchase tickets to Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, visit the website, Facebook or Instagram page.

