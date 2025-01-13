Taylor’s University Launches Cutting-Edge Undergraduate Health Sciences Course

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In response to the increasing demand for skilled professionals, Taylor’s University recently launched its Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences (Honours) programme.

This forward-looking initiative aims to prepare graduates to tackle Malaysia’s pressing health challenges, including the rise of communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), an ageing population, and the growing emphasis on mental health services.

The programme’s introduction aligns with Malaysia’s rapidly expanding healthcare sector, which is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% and reach USD 48.41 billion by 2028.

This growth further underscores the demand for skilled professionals capable of addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Offered under the School of Biosciences, this 3-year undergraduate programme provides students with a robust foundation in applied health sciences.

The curriculum is designed to equip students with advanced knowledge, hands-on expertise, and research capabilities to excel in Malaysia’s dynamic healthcare landscape.

Fortifying the programme is its four specialised tracks, each addressing critical public health challenges:

Embryology: Delves into embryonic development and cutting-edge reproductive technologies.

Neuroscience: Exploring the complexities of the human brain, including neural pathways, brain-behaviour relationships, and neurological disorders.

: Exploring the complexities of the human brain, including neural pathways, brain-behaviour relationships, and neurological disorders. Nutrition: Examining the impact of diet on health, metabolism, and strategies for disease prevention.

The programme incorporates advanced tools such as Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Brain-Computer Interface (BCI), In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), and wearable-sensing technology, preparing graduates to address modern healthcare challenges.

“This programme is designed to produce highly skilled graduates that not only address the gaps in the Malaysia healthcare workforce, but are also proficient in advanced healthcare technologies and capable of driving innovation in the sector,” said Dr Lee Sau Har, Programme Director of the Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences (Honours).

By integrating state-of-the-art tools, our students gain the expertise needed to address the complexities of modern healthcare. Additionally, our curriculum also integrates scientific knowledge with entrepreneurial skills, offering personalised learning journeys and focused research projects aligned to their specialisations. These elements enable them to tackle disease-specific challenges and contribute to sustainable healthcare solutions in Malaysia and beyond. Taylor’s University Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences (Honours) Programme Director Dr Lee Sau Har.

During the launch, a panel of industry experts comprising of Arieff Aaron Abdullah, Director of Invest Selangor – Selangor Biotechnology Coordination Office (S-BIOCO), Professor Dr Leong Chee Onn, Founder of AGTC Genomics and Dr Lee discussed the evolving healthcare landscape in Malaysia, emphasising the relevance of applied health sciences in addressing the need for sustainable and innovative solutions.

“The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 revealed that over two million adults in Malaysia live with three major NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol. The need for innovative healthcare solutions has never been more urgent,” said Arieff.

Adding to the dialogue, Professor Dr Leong stated, “The healthcare industry is undergoing transformative changes, driven by advancements in technology especially in genomics, AI, and precision medicine. These innovations are revolutionising diagnostics and treatment, but they also highlight the urgent need for a skilled workforce capable of leveraging these technologies to address complex healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes.”

The programme is also aligned with key policies, including the Malaysia Health White Paper and the National Policy for Quality in Healthcare 2022 – 2026, equipping graduates to contribute to sustainable healthcare, disease prevention, and policy innovation.

Taylor’s University’s Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences (Honours) programme will welcome its first intake of students in April 2025, and subsequent intakes in April and September annually.

