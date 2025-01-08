Trevi Properties Kicks Off Exciting Condo Project In Bandar Mahkota Cheras

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Trevi Properties Sdn Bhd is a distinguished property developer and registered member of REHDA with a committed vision to shape Malaysia’s dynamic real estate market.

The genesis of Trevi Properties stems from a strategic alliance between 3 reputable companies; Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd, Sri Tinggi Sdn Bhd and Kim Tin Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Together they offer valuable expertise and a shared vision, contributing to the creation of developments that aim to elevate the standards of quality and innovation within the Malaysian property sector.

The first project that Trevi Properties will embark on is a freehold condominium located in Bandar Mahkota Cheras that is meticulously crafted based on the Live Work Play concept.

Lim Chang Meng, CFO Ancom Nylex, Felix Tan, MD Trevi Properties and Dave Ley, Trevi GM posing for a picture during the Trevi Properties signing ceremony in Ancom, PJ.

The project, designed by an award-winning architect, clinched the Luxury Residential Design Excellence Award at the McMillan Woods Global Awards 2024.

The launch will be in Q1 of 2025 with estimated completion in 2028. The project will span over 4.6 acres consisting of one tower with 350 units of spaciously designed condominium.

Unit sizes range from 1,080sf up to 1,359sf. The facilities will boast an indoor badminton court, jogging track, basketball court, pickle ball court, swimming pool, gymnasium, barbeque area, sky deck and a 1,500sf co-working space to name a few.

It is also easily accessible to MRT stations and major highways.

